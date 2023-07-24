|
24.07.2023 07:30:03
Press Release: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth, driven by strong commercial momentum
|
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN is pleased to announce its Q2 2023 results.
The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST.
Program
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
For more information:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1686057 24-Jul-2023
