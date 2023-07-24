Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
24.07.2023 07:30:03

Press Release: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth, driven by strong commercial momentum

Royal KPN N.V.
24-Jul-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPN is pleased to announce its Q2 2023 results. 

The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST.

Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

 

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com


