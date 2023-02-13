Press release: KPN nominates Herman Dijkhuizen to Supervisory Board

KPN nominates Herman Dijkhuizen to Supervisory Board

KPN's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr Herman Dijkhuizen for appointment to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2023. The appointment will be effective per 1 July 2023 and run until the AGM of 2027. Mr Dijkhuizen will succeed Ms Catherine Guillouard who will step down as member of KPN's Supervisory Board at the AGM.

Mr Dijkhuizen (62, Dutch) is a seasoned executive with a strong track record as finance professional. He is currently member of the managing board and CFO of NIBC Holding NV, a Dutch financial institution offering retail and corporate banking services from which he will retire as of June 30th 2023. Previously he was partner and Chairman of the Board of Management at KPMG NV. Furthermore, Mr Dijkhuizen is currently member of the Supervisory Board at NS Group, WWF-Netherlands (Wereld Natuur Fonds) and Kröller-Müller Museum.

The Supervisory Board wished to strengthen its financial and audit expertise following the resignation of Ms Guillouard. With his extensive track record in financial and executive roles, Mr Dijkhuizen is believed to fit this profile and to complement the Supervisory Board in those areas.

The invitation and the agenda for the AGM will follow in March.