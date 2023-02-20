Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 17:45:04

Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

Royal KPN N.V.
20-Feb-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

 

KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,396,926 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 16 February to 17 February 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.23 per share for a total consideration of  4.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 16 February 2023 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 1,396,926 for a total consideration of  4.5m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

 

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com
 

 


