Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

06.03.2023 17:45:10
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 2,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 27 February to 3 March 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.23 per share for a total consideration of 6.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 16 February 2023 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 6,845,439 for a total consideration of 22.2m.
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
For more information:
E-mail: ir@kpn.com
