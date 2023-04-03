|
Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 2,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 27 March to 31 March 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.25 per share for a total consideration of
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 14,845,439 for a total consideration of
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
