17.04.2023 17:45:06

Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

Royal KPN N.V.
Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

17-Apr-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 4,534,006 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 11 April to 14 April 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.21 per share for a total consideration of 14.6m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 16 February 2023 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 20,979,445 for a total consideration of
67.9m.

 

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

 

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com
 

 


