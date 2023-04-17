Royal KPN N.V.

Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback



17-Apr-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 4,534,006 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 11 April to 14 April 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.21 per share for a total consideration of 14.6m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 16 February 2023 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 20,979,445 for a total consideration of

67.9m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

