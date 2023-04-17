|
17.04.2023 17:45:06
Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
|
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 4,534,006 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 11 April to 14 April 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.21 per share for a total consideration of 14.6m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 16 February 2023 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 20,979,445 for a total consideration of
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
For more information:
E-mail: ir@kpn.com
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1609407 17-Apr-2023
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|Royal KPN N.V. : Press release: KPN reports on progress of € 300m share buyback (Investegate)
|
12.04.23
|Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items (EQS Group)
|
12.04.23
|Royal KPN N.V. : Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items (Investegate)
|
11.04.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|Press Release: KPN nominates Marga de Jager to Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
27.03.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
Analysen zu KPNmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KPN
|3,23
|0,00%