|
15.05.2023 17:45:03
Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
|
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 2,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 8 May to 12 May 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.31 per share for a total consideration of 6.6m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 16 February 2023 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 75,991,831 for a total consideration of
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
For more information:
E-mail: ir@kpn.com
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1633323 15-May-2023
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten
|
17:45
|Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
08.05.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
01.05.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
26.04.23
|Dow Jones Newswires: Royal KPN backs guidance after forecast-beating results (MarketWatch)
|
26.04.23
|Q1 2023 Press Release: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth (EQS Group)
|
26.04.23
|Royal KPN N.V. : Q1 2023 Press Release: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth (Investegate)
|
24.04.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
19.04.23
|Press Release: KPN calls EGM to appoint members to the Supervisory Board and Board of Management (EQS Group)