Press release: Laurent Martinez appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Orange group

Paris, 13 April 2023

Laurent Martinez appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Orange group

The Orange group announces the appointment of Laurent Martinez, the current Chief Financial Officer of Alstom, as Executive Director in charge of Finance, Performance and Development from 1 September 2023. Jean-Michel Thibaud, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Group, will act as interim manager during this transition period.

Laurent Martinez has been Alstom's Chief Financial Officer and member of its Executive Committee since July 2018. During this period, he played a key role in the transformation of Alstom. As a graduate in electrical and telecommunications engineering and with a Master's degree in finance and accounting, he has spent a significant part of his career at Airbus. In 1996, he joined Astrium, the defense and space subsidiary of Airbus, where he held several management positions in controlling. In 2004, he became Finance Director before being appointed Director of Controlling, Performance and Accounting for the Airbus group in 2009. He took over as head of the Airbus Services Business Unit in 2015.

Christel Heydemann, Chief Executive Officer of Orange, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Laurent Martinez to head the Group’s finances. His experience in business transformation will be of great value for the deployment of our new strategic plan Lead the Future ».

