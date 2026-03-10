Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ ANNOUNCES BOARD NOMINATIONS AND PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026

Zurich, 10 March 2026 | Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG today announced the nomination of Barbara Heller and Juerg Steiger as new independent members of the Board of Directors, proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting on 1 April 2026. Susana Gomez Smith will not stand for re-election. Felix Oegerli, as a member of the group acquiring Leonteq shares from Raiffeisen, has decided, for good corporate governance, not to stand for election as Chairman until that share transaction has completed. Christopher Chambers has agreed to stand for re-election and continue to serve as Chairman for a transition period, and an Extraordinary General Meeting to elect a new Chairman will be convened later this year.

On 6 March 2026, it was announced that Felix Oegerli, who had been nominated by Leonteq’s Board of Directors as its next Chairman, forms part of the shareholder group that has agreed to acquire a 22.7% stake in Leonteq from Raiffeisen, subject to regulatory approvals. For good corporate governance, Mr. Oegerli has decided not to stand for election pending such approvals and completion of the transaction, whis is expected in due course.

Christopher Chambers as well as Philippe Weber have therefore agreed to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting for a transition period and to continue to serve as Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively, pending completion of the share transaction. Accordingly, an Extraordinary General Meeting is expected to be held later this year to elect a new Chairman.

As a result, all current members of the Board of Directors including the Chairman will stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting, with the exception of Susana Gomez Smith. In addition, the Board of Directors has nominated Barbara Heller and Juerg Steiger as new independent members, subject to final regulatory approvals.

Barbara Heller, born in 1967, is a Founding Partner of SWIPRA Services and Trusted Board Advisors, two consulting firms specialising in corporate governance and stakeholder management. She has over 30 years of experience in senior finance positions, including as CFO at Santhera Pharmaceuticals and Managing Director in Investment Banking and Corporate Finance at Bank Vontobel. Barbara Heller currently serves on the Board of Directors and the Strategy Committee of Graubündner Kantonalbank; she is also the Chair of the Andermatt Responsible Board. She is a Swiss citizen and holds a master’s degree in economics and finance from the University of Zurich. Upon election, Barbara Heller will chair Leonteq’s Audit & Risk Committee, succeeding Susana Gomez Smith who has served on Leonteq’s Board for seven years.

Juerg Steiger, born in 1962, is the head of a single family office, a start-up coach at Innosuisse and a member of the Board of Directors at Apiax. He brings 35 years of experience in core banking services and complex structured products with a strong technology and innovation focus, including as Managing Director in Alternative Investments at Swiss Re and Managing Director in Alternative Investments Distribution at UBS. Juerg Steiger is a Swiss citizen and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Thomas Meier, Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, stated: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Susana for her significant contributions as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee over the past years. Among other achievements, she spearheaded the establishment of a strong risk culture and played a key role in implementing the new regulatory regime of Leonteq. This positions Leonteq today as a well-capitalised securities firm with a solid foundation. At the same time, I am very pleased that Barbara Heller and Juerg Steiger will stand for election as independent members of the Board to help drive forward Leonteq’s governance, risk oversight and strategic priorities. Lastly, I am grateful to Chris and Philippe for continuing to serve on our Board for a transition period.”

The invitation (including all agenda items) to the Annual General Meeting on 1 April 2026 as well as the curriculum vitaes of the new members proposed for election are available on Leonteq’s website at www.leonteq.com/agm.

