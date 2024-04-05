Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press release: Leonteq becomes market maker at BX Swiss



05.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ BECOMES MARKET MAKER AT BX SWISS

Zurich, 5 April 2024

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today announced that it is taking over the market making for several trading segments of the Swiss stock exchange, BX Swiss.

In December 2023, Leonteq acquired a 10% stake in BX Swiss from Boerse Stuttgart Group, expanding its ecosystem for investment solutions with an important player in the Swiss financial market. In this context, Leonteq also announced in February 2024, that it intends to become a market maker on this exchange. From April 2024, the company will now implement a phased approach to gradually take over the role as market maker for equity securities and ETFs on BX Swiss, ensuring liquidity in these securities.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq: “By becoming a market maker on BX Swiss, Leonteq reaffirms its view that exchange access and the listing of investment products play an important role for our partners and clients. It also strengthens our strategic cooperation with BX Swiss, further diversifies our revenue sources and supports the development of our retail flow business.”

The two companies are united by the vision of offering private and institutional investors efficient and cost-effective financial services through their digital platforms and products. Transparency, service and liquidity have been a key focus for Leonteq since its foundation and with this engagement Leonteq is further extending its platform and ecosystem for investment solutions.

Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss: "The intensification of our cooperation with Leonteq marks a significant milestone for BX Swiss. We are convinced that this strategic partnership will help to strengthen our position as a Swiss trading venue and meet the needs of our investors even better."

BX Swiss AG is an established stock exchange based in Zurich whose origins date back to 1884. It is part of the Boerse Stuttgart Group and is regulated by the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. It offers active investors access to financial products such as equities from over 30 markets denominated in Swiss francs, AMCs, ETFs, ETPs on various cryptocurrencies, bonds, investment funds and structured products (deriBX).

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

