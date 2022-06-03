|
03.06.2022 07:00:22
Press release: Leonteq expects record profits for the first half of 2022
|
Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ EXPECTS RECORD PROFITS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that it expects to generate significant revenue growth on the back of strong net trading results and to report record Group net profits of more than CHF 110 million for the first half of 2022.
Following a very strong start to 2022, Leonteq continued to focus on disciplined risk management and saw a very substantial increase in net trading results in the year-to-date compared to the same period in the prior year. This reflects unprecedented market conditions characterised by higher levels of overall market volatility, including exceptional share price fluctuations of selected large-cap companies around their fourth quarter 2021 as well as their first quarter 2022 earnings announcements.
During this time of an overall more challenging market environment for investors, Leonteq registered subdued levels of client activity in most of its regions which notably reduced net fee income as compared to the same period in 2021.
Furthermore, on the back of the year-to-date trading result, income taxes for the Group are expected to significantly exceed prior year levels.
As a result of these factors, Leonteq expects to generate significant growth in its total operating income and to report record Group net profits of more than CHF 110 million for the first half of 2022, an increase of more than 50% compared to CHF 74.4 million for the same period last year.
Leonteq will publish its half-year 2022 results on 21 July 2022.
CONTACT
Investor Relations
LEONTEQ
DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect, "target" forecast, project, may, could, might, will or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
End of ad hoc announcement
1367751 03-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leonteq AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.06.22
|Press release: Leonteq expects record profits for the first half of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Medienmitteilung: Generalversammlung heisst alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Press release: Shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|Leonteq und Swissquote spannen enger zusammen (Finenews.ch)
|
30.03.22
|Medienmitteilung: Swissquote als neue Emittentin auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer-Plattform (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|Press release: Swissquote joins Leonteq's multi-issuer platform (EQS Group)
|
28.03.22
|Zürcher Finanz-Boutique wird erste Adresse für Ex-Leonteq-Leute (Finenews.ch)