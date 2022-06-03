Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Press release: Leonteq expects record profits for the first half of 2022



03-Jun-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ EXPECTS RECORD PROFITS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022



Zurich, 03 June 2022

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that it expects to generate significant revenue growth on the back of strong net trading results and to report record Group net profits of more than CHF 110 million for the first half of 2022.

Following a very strong start to 2022, Leonteq continued to focus on disciplined risk management and saw a very substantial increase in net trading results in the year-to-date compared to the same period in the prior year. This reflects unprecedented market conditions characterised by higher levels of overall market volatility, including exceptional share price fluctuations of selected large-cap companies around their fourth quarter 2021 as well as their first quarter 2022 earnings announcements.

During this time of an overall more challenging market environment for investors, Leonteq registered subdued levels of client activity in most of its regions which notably reduced net fee income as compared to the same period in 2021.

Furthermore, on the back of the year-to-date trading result, income taxes for the Group are expected to significantly exceed prior year levels.

As a result of these factors, Leonteq expects to generate significant growth in its total operating income and to report record Group net profits of more than CHF 110 million for the first half of 2022, an increase of more than 50% compared to CHF 74.4 million for the same period last year.

Leonteq will publish its half-year 2022 results on 21 July 2022.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

