Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Press release: Leonteq is now recognised as a benchmark administrator under the European Benchmarks Regulation



03.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ IS NOW RECOGNISED AS A BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR UNDER THE EUROPEAN BENCHMARKS REGULATION

Zurich, 3 October 2022

Leonteq announced today its recognition as a third country benchmark administrator under the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).

As part of its Growth Strategy 2026, Leonteq is focusing on the further expansion and diversification of its offering across products, asset classes and issuers. This will allow the company to grow its activities beyond the traditional structured products business.

In this context, Leonteq Securities AG has established a set of policies and procedures for the Leonteq Systematic Indices in accordance with the BMR, a regime for benchmark administrators that ensures the accuracy and integrity of benchmarks. Following the successful completion of the application process with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), Leonteq Securities AG is now recognised as a third country administrator of benchmarks.

The newly created governance framework also includes the establishment of an Index Committee, which comprises members representing the front office, operations and control functions of Leonteq. The Index Committee operates as the oversight and governance body for the Leonteq Systematic Indices in accordance with the BMR and ensures the consistent integration of its activities into the overall corporate governance framework of Leonteq.

With this newly obtained recognition, Leonteq will be able to expand its investment solutions to clients by offering products that reference a wide range of indices which qualify as benchmarks under the BMR.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions and member of the Executive Committee of Leonteq, stated: The recognition as a third country benchmark administrator under the BMR is another important milestone in our journey to further diversify our offering for our clients. We are demonstrating our deep understanding of index management and emphasising our commitment to best practices as we provide investors access to proprietary indices in a transparent and cost-efficient way.

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and is a member of the Swiss Structured Product Association. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the Company) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect, "target" forecast, project, may, could, might, will or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.