Press release: Leonteq launches a Sharia compliant offering

Zurich, 18 July 2022

Leonteq announced today that it has expanded its product offering with the launch of Sharia compliant trust certificates.

Following the opening of its office in Dubai in 2021, and as part of its long-term growth strategy and ambition to service the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, Leonteq is expanding its product offering with the launch of Sharia compliant trust certificates. The trust certificates are issued by IBDAA Certificate Issuer Ltd., a standalone special purpose vehicle company, under the Sharia Compliant Trust Certificate Issuance and Offering Programme (Programme) with Leonteq Securities AG acting as lead manager and are designed to produce financial returns analogous to those of traditional structured investment products.

Amanie Advisors Limited (Amanie) has been appointed by Leonteq Securities AG to advise regarding the Sharia compliance of the Programme. The Sharia Supervisory Board of Amanie, consisting of four Islamic scholars, has opined that the Programme follows the requirements of the Sharia principles. LME metals and other commodities required to enter into Sharia compliant transactions are supplied by DD&Co through the automated platform ETHOS AFP by the DDCAP Group, a market intermediary and financial technology solutions provider connecting the global Islamic financial market.

Under the Programme, Leonteqs platform allows investors to benefit from a short time-to-market, a competitive minimum subscription size and access to a large array of asset classes, currencies and payoffs, including yield enhancement, capital protection, participation, warrants and FX payoffs.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions and member of the Executive Committee at Leonteq, stated: We are very pleased to welcome IBDAA with its Sharia compliant issuance programme to our platform. Today we take an important step in building our capabilities in Islamic finance to better serve our growing franchise in the Middle East.

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the Company) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect, "target" forecast, project, may, could, might, will or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The transaction structure relating to the trust certificates has been approved by the Shari'a Supervisory Board of Amanie Advisors Ltd. Prospective investors should not rely on such approvals in deciding whether to make an investment in the trust certificates and should consult their own Shari'a advisers as to whether the proposed transaction described in such approvals is in compliance with their individual standards of compliance with Shari'a principles.