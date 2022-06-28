Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Alliance

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH IXIOS

Zurich, 28 June 2022

Leonteq announced today that it has entered into a new collaboration with Ixios Asset Management (Ixios) for the exclusive distribution of Ixios funds and the launch of a series of thematic AMCs.

As part of its long-term strategy to enrich its thematic investing universe, Leonteq has entered into an agreement with Ixios for the exclusive distribution of the entire range of Ixios funds into Switzerland and selected EEA countries. Through this collaboration with Ixios, Leonteq clients will have access to a specialised range of thematic long-only UCITS funds such as the following:

Ixios Gold , a global equity fund which invests in Gold mining companies

, a flexible, cross asset, multi-thematic fund with a strong focus on undervalued assets Ixios Energy Metals, an equity fund which invests in companies mining and producing the metals which will enable the energy transition

All Ixios funds are constructed based on a rigorous fundamental analysis that aims at reducing downside risk for investors, a process which has been honed through decades of experience gained by Ixios fund managers in the research department of a large European investment company. Additionally, Leonteq and Ixios will be launching thematic AMCs in order to seize more tactical market opportunities.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions and member of the Executive Committee of Leonteq, stated: We are pleased to announce the collaboration with Ixios as it confirms our strategic commitment to further diversify our offering in the thematic investing space. The expansion of our offering is a key aspect of our Growth Strategy 2026 and of the development of our ecosystem. As a highly specialised asset management company with a focus on investment themes, Ixios brings extensive knowledge and very credible offerings in this area.

David Finch, CEO of Ixios, said: I am delighted to enter into this comprehensive collaboration which marks a new stage in the development of Ixios. Leonteqs breadth and depth of client base and its experienced multi-jurisdiction sales force will be a key asset for us in growing our AUM. We look forward to working closely together to market our existing funds and to develop a new range of research based thematic AMCs.

About Ixios

Ixios is an independent asset management company based in Paris. Ixios specialises in thematic fund management and currently runs four funds: Ixios Gold, Ixios Energy Metals, Ixios Recovery and Ixios Smart Manufacturing with a total of approximately EUR 300 million AUM.



LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com



