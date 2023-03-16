Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Press release: Leonteq launches ETP+ on the GGX Sustainable Dynamic Leaders Europe Index NTR



16.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES ETP+ ON THE GGX SUSTAINABLE DYNAMIC LEADERS EUROPE INDEX NTR

Zurich, 16 March 2023

Leonteq today announced its collaboration with Global Green Xchange AG (GGX) for the launch of an exchange traded product (ETP) on the GGX Sustainable Dynamic Leaders Europe Index NTR.

Leonteq and GGX, a pioneering Swiss ESG solution provider, have started a collaboration for the launch of an ETP+ on the GGX Sustainable Dynamic Leaders Europe Index NTR. The ETP+ is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and is available to institutional and retail investors in Switzerland. This product enables investors to incorporate the first-ever ETP linked to a sustainable index in Switzerland into their portfolios. According to GGX, the index provides exposure to businesses with a favourable ESG impact while also offering promising return opportunities.

The GGX Sustainable Dynamic Leaders Europe Index NTR includes companies on the basis of the GGX ESG Rating, an innovative rating standard, that enables transparent measurement of companies' sustainability performances. The index currently comprises 20 European companies, including a wind turbine manufacturer as well as a hydrogen plant manufacturer.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions of Leonteq, states: We are pleased to announce our new collaboration with GGX, an innovative Swiss ESG rating and solutions provider. The launch of the ETP+ will allow investors to gain exposure in companies that have a particular positive environmental and social impact. The collaboration not only reinforces Leonteqs pioneering position in the Swiss ETP market but also highlights our position as a provider of innovative investment solutions.

Leonteq is the first issuer of SIX Swiss Exchange listed ETP products which is licensed as a securities firm by FINMA. Furthermore, the company has an investment grade rating assigned by Fitch Ratings Ltd., an ESG-Rating of A assigned by MSCI, a strong capital base totalling around CHF 930 million at end-2022, and a proven track record spanning more than 15 years. Thus, Leonteq differentiates itself from existing ETP issuers which tend to be special purpose vehicles without a proven track record, rating or regulatory supervision and only with minimum paid-in capital.

ETP+ products provide investors with enhanced safety, by using a custodian and collateral agent both based in Switzerland - and providing daily independent checks, which contribute to mitigate the issuer risk. Collateral is held at SIX SIS AG, and SIX Repo AG, as collateral agent, is responsible for daily monitoring of the collateral.

Martin Raab, Member of the Board of Directors of GGX and Chairman of the GGX Ratings Committee, comments: "We are very pleased to launch the first ESG-linked ETP+ with Leonteq, with whom GGX shares a pioneering spirit in the financial market. This is also reflected in the index chosen for the ETP+. Through the unique amalgamation of ecology and economy in the reference index, private investors, asset managers, pension funds and other professional investors can now combine sustainability aspects and return potential in their custody accounts."

"The current index composition, which is reviewed on a quarterly basis, features companies that have made serious progress in sustainability and at the same time offer an attractive investment opportunity. The index is a net total return index, meaning that net dividends are automatically reinvested," adds Harry Schnabel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GGX on the index concept.

As an independent, innovative ESG rating agency and ESG data provider, Global Green Xchange AG bundles comprehensive solutions for professional investors and private investors. For example, GGX has developed an innovative rating standard that enables transparent and comprehensible quantification of corporate sustainability. Innovation and technology are at the forefront of the company's activities. Its mission is to play a leading international role in the areas of transparency, practical orientation and access to sustainable investments.

Learn more about the ETP+ on the GGX Sustainable Dynamic Leaders Europe Index NTR.



LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product categories. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and is a member of the Swiss Structured Product Association. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

