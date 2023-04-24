Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Press Release: Leonteq launches ETP+ on the Market Best Ideas Portfolio index NTR



24.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES ETP+ ON THE MARKET BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO INDEX NTR

Zurich, 24 April 2023

Leonteq today announced the launch of an exchange traded product (ETP) on The Market Best Ideas Portfolio Index NTR.

Leonteq and The Market Media AG are further expanding their collaboration and launching an ETP+ on The Market Best Ideas Portfolio Index NTR. The ETP+ is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange AG and is available to institutional and retail investors in Switzerland.

The Index comprises 20 to 40 stocks with favourable growth potential including 70% high-quality stocks and 30% stocks with higher risk levels. The selection of positions is based on fundamental analysis and a quantitative screening of three quality criteria, such as stable returns on capital and margins, sustainable development of dividends and sound balance sheet.

Alongside the quantitative analysis, the selection is also based on a qualitative screening process which focuses both on the quality of the management and the board, and the companys market position. Some of the companies with higher risk levels do not meet all the quality criteria, but the experts at The Market firmly believe in improvements, especially if a new management has taken over and they are in a transitional phase.

The 70% high-quality stocks are represented by Swiss companies, while the remaining 30% integrates international companies to allow the inclusion of some sectors, such as technology and commodities which are typically underrepresented in Switzerland.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions of Leonteq, states: We are pleased to announce the expansion of our cooperation with The Market, a leading Swiss financial content platform. This new ETP+ will allow investors to gain exposure to high-quality stocks and long-term investment themes, further enhancing Leonteqs leading position in the Swiss ETP market as innovative investment solutions provider.

Leonteq is the first issuer of SIX Swiss Exchange listed ETP products which is licensed as a securities firm by FINMA. Furthermore, the company has an investment grade rating assigned by Fitch Ratings Ltd., an ESG-Rating of A assigned by MSCI, a strong capital base totalling around CHF 930 million at end 2022, and a proven track record spanning more than 15 years. Thus, Leonteq differentiates itself from existing ETP issuers which tend to be special purpose vehicles without a proven track record, rating or regulatory supervision and only with minimum paid-in capital.

ETP+ products provide investors with enhanced safety, by using a custodian and collateral agent both based in Switzerland - and providing daily independent checks, which contribute to mitigate the issuer risk. Collateral is held at SIX SIS AG, and SIX Repo AG, as collateral agent, monitors the collateral on a daily basis.

Mark Dittli, Founding Partner and Editor in Chief of The Market, comments: "We are delighted to launch the first ETP+ with Leonteq, with whom we are further expanding our collaboration. The index grants access to the most promising investment themes, thanks to an accurate selection of the stocks included. We deeply trust the knowledge of our team of prominent financial journalists, and we firmly believe this product could offer attractive investment perspectives."

The Market is a joint venture between the founding shareholders and the NZZ Media Group. The founders are distinguished financial journalists and well recognised experts on investment topics, financial markets and wider economic matters. It is a digital, paid for, financial content platform which publishes high-quality analysis, in-depth research, thought-provoking opinion pieces and breaking news.

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product categories. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and is a member of the Swiss Structured Product Association. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com



