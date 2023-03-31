PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ PROVIDES UPDATE ON RAIFFEISEN COOPERATION

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Partnership

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today provides an update on its cooperation with Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative (Raiffeisen).

Leonteq updates that the work to connect its technology and services platform to a Raiffeisen structured products platform is ongoing. As previously announced, the extension of the cooperation agreement between the two parties to 2030 (currently: 2026) is subject to the successful completion of the technological connection between Leonteqs and Raiffeisens platform. Leonteq and Raiffeisen expect the works (including testing) to be concluded in May 2023.



