Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Press release: Leonteq publishes agenda and proposal of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2023



03.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ PUBLISHES AGENDA AND PROPOSALS OF THE BOARD

OF DIRECTORS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023



Zurich, 03 March 2023



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its Annual General Meeting 2023.

At Leonteqs forthcoming Annual General Meeting, all eight members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further term of office of one year, and the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Christopher Chambers as Chairman.



As already communicated, the Board of Directors proposes that a distribution of CHF 4.00 per share be paid for the financial year 2022, in equal amounts out of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions.

Shareholders will also vote on the approval of the management report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes the approval of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, in separate votes.

In the context of the introduction of the revised Swiss corporate law as of 1 January 2023, the Board of Directors proposes the approval of several amendments to the Articles of Association. In particular, the Board proposes the introduction of a capital band and a framework to hold general meetings in virtual or hybrid formats or abroad.

The Board of Directors also proposes the re-election of Deloitte AG as its statutory auditor for the financial year 2023 and the re-election of the independent proxy.



The invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2023 is available on Leonteqs website at www.leonteq.com/agm.

Important dates

22 March 2023 Close of share register

30 March 2023 Annual General Meeting 2023

03 April 2023 Ex-dividend date

04 April 2023 Record date

05 April 2023 Payment date

20 July 2023 Half-year 2023 results





CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the Company) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law. This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect, "target" forecast, project, may, could, might, will or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.