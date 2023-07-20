|
20.07.2023 07:00:21
Press release: Leonteq publishes half-year 2023 results
|
Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR 2023 RESULTS
Zurich, 20 July 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) reports Group net profit of CHF 28.8 million in the first half of 2023 as net fee income slightly increased on solid client activity, while the decrease in trading result reflected materially lower market volatility compared to unprecedented market conditions in the prior-year period.
Financial highlights in H1 2023
Client franchise remained strong
Lukas Ruflin, Chief Executive Officer of Leonteq, stated: Leonteqs performance in the first half of 2023 underlined the strength of our broad-based structured products offering and advanced platform services, supporting higher fee income on solid client activity. At the same time, we saw low levels of market volatility compared to the exceptional situation a year ago, which resulted in normalised contributions from hedging and treasury activities. We will continue to invest in our international client franchise and consistently execute on our 2026 Growth Strategy.
1 Effective 01.01.2023, the Group discloses the net result from securities lending and borrowing transactions (previously reported in net fee income) and the net interest result from margins for derivative transactions (previously reported in net interest result) in the net trading result. The figures for the prior periods were adjusted accordingly.
Navigating through challenging markets in the first half of 2023
Despite the continued challenging market environment in the first half of 2023, Leonteqs client franchise remained strong with a stable number of 890 clients actively entering into transactions on its platform and a 36% rise in new issued products albeit with lower average ticket sizes. Furthermore, net fee income increased by 7% year on year and grew by 17% compared to the second half of 2022. This was particularly driven by an increase in client activity in the European region as well as an increase in the number of large ticket transactions.
Reflecting the continued efforts to diversify revenues across issuers, turnover generated with products issued by Leonteqs new partners increased by 60% to CHF 2.4 billion year on year whilst turnover from historic partners totalled CHF 3.1 billion compared to CHF 3.5 billion in the prior-year period. Turnover with products issued by Leonteq decreased to CHF 6.3 billion in the first half of 2023 from CHF 7.1 billion in the prior-year period. Total platform turnover remained stable at CHF 11.8 billion for the first half of 2023 compared to CHF 12.1 billion in the first half of 2022.
The first half of 2023 was further characterised by materially lower levels of market volatility, continued inflationary pressures and corresponding interest rate hikes. Against this backdrop, Leonteq recorded a normalised net trading result with limited but positive contributions from both hedging and treasury activities totalling CHF 17.8 million. This compared to a very strong performance with a net trading result of CHF 179.4 million in the prior-year period which benefited from unprecedented market conditions.
Due to this combination of factors, total operating income was CHF 147.1 million in the first half of 2023, compared to CHF 289.2 million in the prior-year period.
Total operating expenses were CHF 121.9 million in the first half of 2023, down 15% year on year, mainly reflecting lower performance-driven variable costs and the absence of significant provisions for legal cases. In support of its Growth Strategy 2026, Leonteq also continued to invest in strategic initiatives as well as in talent to further enhance its business and technology platform.
In line with the guidance provided on 26 June 2023, Leonteq reported profit before taxes of CHF 25.2 million in the first half of 2023 compared to CHF 145.8 million in the prior-year period. Income taxes were positive at CHF 3.6 million in the first half of 2023, benefitting from a release of tax accruals. Group net profit totalled CHF 28.8 million in the first half of 2023, compared to CHF 118.0 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share was CHF 1.59, compared to CHF 6.45 in the first half of 2022.
Shareholders equity totalled CHF 821.3 million as of 30 June 2023, compared to CHF 870.0 million as of 31 December 2022. Leonteqs capital base, comprising shareholders equity as well as deferred fee income of CHF 62.1 million, remained strong at CHF 883.4 million as of 30 June 2023. Annualised return on equity was 7% for the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: 29%).
Continued execution of Growth Strategy 2026
In the first half of 2023, Leonteq continued to make progress in executing its Growth Strategy 2026 across all four pillars:
Outlook
Through its investments in strategic initiatives over the past few years, Leonteq has created a solid and diversified foundation for the company to build on and will continue to invest in key growth areas such as the retail flow business and its digital investing platform, LynQs. As communicated on 26 June 2023, Leonteq expects profit before taxes of CHF 40-70 million for the full-year 2023.
Leonteq half-year 2023 results press and analyst conference call
A press and analyst conference call with Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, and Marco Amato, Deputy CEO and CFO of Leonteq, will be held today, 20 July 2023, at 10.00 a.m. CEST.
The presentation, including slides, can be followed live via audio webcast.
If you wish to join the phone Q&A session, please dial in using the following numbers and ask for Leonteq half-year 2023 results:
This press release, the half-year 2023 results presentation and the half-year 2023 report are available at: https://www.leonteq.com/halfyearresults
A digital playback of the telephone conference will be available for one month at: https://www.leonteq.com/halfyearresults
Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release
The definitions of Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release are provided in the half-year 2023 report on page 5.
CONTACT
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect, "target" forecast, project, may, could, might, will or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
End of Inside Information
1683893 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leonteq AGmehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.23
|Press release: Leonteq publishes half-year 2023 results (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|Medienmitteilung: Leonteq publiziert Halbjahresresultate 2023 (EQS Group)
|
19.07.23
|SPI-Wert Leonteq-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Leonteq-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.23
|SPI-Titel Leonteq-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Leonteq-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.23
|Leonteq stapelt tiefer (Finenews.ch)
|
26.06.23
|Medienmitteilung: Leonteq publiziert Business update (EQS Group)
|
26.06.23
|Press Release: Leonteq provides business update (EQS Group)
|
14.06.23
|Finanzchef der CS Schweiz geht zu Leonteq (Finenews.ch)
Analysen zu Leonteq AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Leonteq AG
|31,28
|-23,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.