Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Press release: Leonteq publishes results of the EGM 2026



21-Sep-2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ PUBLISHES RESULTS OF EGM 2026

Zurich, 21 September 2026 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG shareholders elected Andreas Casutt as new Chairman of the Board of Directors at today’s Extraordinary General Meeting. Reto Suter was elected as new member of the Board. Furthermore, shareholders approved two proposals put forward by Rainer-Marc Frey.

Today’s virtual Extraordinary General Meeting was attended by 25 shareholders representing 5,306,359 shares. The independent proxy represented 960 shareholders with 5,305,973 shares. The total attendance was approximately 57% of the issued shares of Leonteq.

During the meeting, shareholders elected Andreas Casutt and Reto Suter as new members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Mr Casutt was elected as new Chairman of the Board and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Both candidates received regulatory approval with the consideration by FINMA that Horizon21 AG is the qualified shareholder of Leonteq given the fact that Horizon21 AG has material influence on the investment decisions of H21 Macro Ltd. Due to Andreas Casutt’s position as a member of the Board of Directors of Horizon21 AG, FINMA considers him as a non-independent Board member.

Shareholders also approved the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial years 2024 and 2025, in two separate votes.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the proposals submitted by Leonteq’s largest shareholder, Mr Rainer-Marc Frey, to launch a share buyback with an acquisition value of maximum CHF 100 million, and to amend the Articles of Association so that, in addition to fixed remuneration, members of the Board of Directors may receive variable remuneration in the form of the company’s equity securities.

With regard to the launch of a share buyback, the Board notes that when deciding on the timing and amount of the share buyback, it will exercise its fiduciary and regulatory duties and will need to seek FINMA approval. As communicated on 23 July 2026, the Board confirmed its intention to launch a share buyback in early 2027, provided that the CET1 ratio is maintained at a level meaningfully in excess of 15% on a sustainable basis, and will consider a total distribution to shareholders in line with the Group net profit for the full year 2026.

With regard to the changes to the Articles of Association, the Board notes that FINMA indicated that it reserves the right to request further details on the scheme before granting its approval of the amendments to the Articles of Association.

The details of the voting results are available on Leonteq’s website at https://www.leonteq.com/egm.

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company providing a leading technology platform and investment solutions for the structured products market. Combining proprietary technology with cross-asset financial engineering expertise, Leonteq serves more than 1,000 financial intermediaries and institutional clients throughout the lifecycle of structured investment solutions. Operating under a regulatory framework comparable to that of FINMA-supervised banks, the company acts both as an issuer of its own products and as a trusted technology and services partner, enabling financial institutions to efficiently issue, distribute and manage structured investment solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Zurich, Leonteq has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG holds an investment-grade credit rating from Fitch Ratings, has received the highest ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

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