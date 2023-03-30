Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Press release: Leonteq publishes voting results of its Annual General Meeting 2023



30.03.2023 / 19:25 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ PUBLISHES VOTING RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

Zurich, 30 March 2023

At todays Annual General Meeting of Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), a total of 127 shareholders (including the independent proxy) attended the meeting in Zurich, representing approximately 66% of the issued shares of Leonteq.

Among other items, shareholders approved the proposal to distribute an amount of CHF 4.00 per share.

The Board of Directors proposal to introduce a capital band in the Articles of Association did not receive the required two thirds majority.

All other proposals by the Board of Directors were approved with strong majorities.

Leonteqs shareholders approved the management report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

All eight members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were elected for a further term of office of one year. In addition, Christopher M. Chambers was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year. Shareholders also approved the re-election of Susana Gomez Smith, Richard A. Laxer and Philippe Weber as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a further term of office of one year.

For the financial year 2022, shareholders approved the proposal to distribute an amount of CHF 4.00 per share, which represents an increase of 33% compared to the prior year. The distribution to shareholders for 2022 is to be paid in equal amounts out of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions.

In four separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum compensation of the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, the short-term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022 and the maximum fixed compensation as well as the maximum long-term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2024. In an advisory vote, shareholders also approved the Compensation Report 2022.

In the context of the revised Swiss corporate law effective as of 1 January 2023, several amendments to the Articles of Association were proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the framework to hold general meetings in virtual or hybrid formats or abroad as well as further changes on the back of the new corporate law.

As previously communicated, Leonteq was informed by its largest shareholder, Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative (Raiffeisen), on 22 March 2023 that it intended to oppose the Board of Directors proposal to introduce a capital band in the Articles of Association. This proposal today received more than 50% of votes in favour but, as expected, did not receive the required two thirds majority and was therefore not approved by shareholders. The Board of Directors will continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with shareholders, including Raiffeisen, and intends to provide a new proposal on the capital band at a future general meeting.

The previously announced programme to buy back up to CHF 18 million of Leonteq AG shares, is expected to be launched as planned at the beginning of April 2023. The Board of Directors of Leonteq intends to propose a capital reduction for the shares that will be repurchased under the programme at a future general meeting.

For further details of the voting results for all proposals presented at the Annual General Meeting 2023, please visit Leonteqs website at www.leonteq.com/agm.

IMPORTANT DATES

03 April 2023 Ex-dividend date

04 April 2023 Record date

05 April 2023 Payment date

20 July 2023 Half-year 2022 results



CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the Company) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect, "target" forecast, project, may, could, might, will or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.