PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ PUBLISHES VOTING RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024

Zurich, 28 March 2024

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at today’s Annual General Meeting.

A total of 139 shareholders (including the independent proxy) attended the meeting in Zurich, representing approximately 58% of the issued shares of Leonteq.

All seven members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were elected for a further term of office of one year. In addition, Christopher M. Chambers was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year. Shareholders approved the re-election of Susana Gomez Smith, Richard A. Laxer and Philippe Weber as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a further term of office of one year.

For the financial year 2023, shareholders approved the proposal to distribute CHF 1.00 per share. The distribution to shareholders for 2023 represents a payout ratio of 87% of Group net profits, which is to be paid in equal amounts out of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions.

Shareholders approved the reduction of the share capital which will newly amount to CHF 18,494,242 divided into 18,494,242 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each. In addition, shareholders approved the proposal to introduce a capital band.

Additional proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved by shareholders include:

The approval of the Management Report, Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2023

The approval of the Sustainability Report for the financial year 2023 – in a first time advisory vote

The granting of discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

The approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

The re-election of the statutory auditors as well as the independent proxy

For further details of the voting results for all proposals presented at the Annual General Meeting 2024, please visit Leonteq’s website at www.leonteq.com/agm.

IMPORTANT DATES

03 April 2024 Ex-dividend date

04 April 2024 Record date

05 April 2024 Payment date

25 July 2024 Half-year 2024 results

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

