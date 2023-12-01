Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Forecast

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ REVISES ITS OUTLOOK AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

Zurich, 1 December 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today revises its outlook for the full year of 2023 and provides a business update for the first eleven months of 2023.

Group net profit in the range of CHF 10-20 million expected for the full-year 2023

Solid client franchise with growth in issued products (+34%) and client transactions (+12%)

Turnover and net fee income relatively stable year-on-year due to lower average ticket sizes

Net trading result positive but significantly lower year-on-year mainly due to decrease in market volatility

Above average investments in key strategic initiatives impacting cost base as communicated

Leonteq expects to report full-year 2023 group net profit in the range of CHF 10-20 million (previous guidance: profit before taxes of CHF 40-70 million) which takes into account positive tax effects and is a result of the following factors.

Despite a challenging market environment in the first eleven months of 2023, Leonteq’s client franchise remained solid with a 34% growth in issued products and a 12% increase in client transactions compared to the prior year period. On the back of lower average ticket sizes, platform turnover and net fee income were relatively stable year-on-year. Leonteq also defended its strong position in the Swiss market and expanded its market share in SIX-listed structured products to 11% compared to 8% in the prior-year period.

The first eleven months of 2023 were further characterised by inflationary pressure, increased geopolitical uncertainties and a significant reduction in market volatility which reached an all-year low in November 2023. Against this backdrop, Leonteq recorded a normalised net trading result with positive contributions from its hedging and treasury activities in the amount of approximately CHF 30 million. This compared to an exceptionally strong performance in the prior-year period where the net trading result significantly overcompensated for reduced client demand.

As previously communicated, Leonteq increased its annual investments in key growth initiatives by around 50% to approximately CHF 30 million in 2023. In particular, it continued to significantly invest in its retail flow business initiative as well as in its digital client solutions offered through LynQs.

Furthermore, under the share buyback programme launched on 3 April 2023, 394,881 shares were purchased to date with a total buyback value of CHF 16.5 million, or 92% of the programme size. The programme is expected to be completed by end-2023.

Leonteq will publish its full-year 2023 results on 8 February 2024.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit-rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com

