PRESS RELEASE: NACON: AFTER GREAT SUCCESS ON PC, TRANSPORT FEVER 2 IS COMING TO CONSOLES

Nacon

AFTER GREAT SUCCESS ON PC, TRANSPORT FEVER 2 IS COMING TO CONSOLES

Lesquin, September 27, 2022 – NACON and Urban Games are pleased to announce the development of Transport Fever 2 Console Edition. Already popular on PC and with very positive reviews on platforms such as Steam (currently 88% positive of 14,528 reviews), this transport simulation game offers the possibility of creating all types of transport infrastructure around the world. This new version will offer specific controls and an interface adapted to the game on consoles. On top of that, the game’s graphics have been improved thanks to a complete rework of all vehicles such as trains, buses, aircraft and ships.

In Transport Fever 2 Console Edition players develop land, sea and air transport routes. They contribute to the development of the economy and must adapt their creations to the evolution of cities and society. In Transport Fever 2 Console Edition, you can build a transport empire and overcome the greatest logistical challenges from 1850 to our days.

"We are pleased to partner with Urban Games and their talented team for the publishing and distribution of this great success, which console players will finally be able to benefit from. This game fits perfectly into the editorial line of NACON by offering a unique experience dedicated to passionate players.”, declares Alain Falc, CEO of NACON.

"We are super happy that we can fulfill a strong request from the community and bring Transport Fever 2 to consoles. Our team is excited to see the Transport Fever 2 ecosystem grow even more, and with NACON we found the ideal partner to take these next steps.”, says Basil Weber, CEO of Urban Games.

Transport Fever 2 Console Edition will be available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One and Xbox Series in February 2023.









Download the game visuals by clicking here

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Urban Games

Urban Games is an independent video game developer based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. Established in 2013, the company shipped the debut title Train Fever in 2014 and its second game, Transport Fever, in 2016. Both games became profitable within the first weeks after launch, and with more than half a million units sold, Transport Fever enabled the company to continue its strong growth. Urban Games’ third title, Transport Fever 2, is out now. https://www.urbangames.com/

PRESS CONTACT :

NACON – Rémi Demolière – rdemoliere@nacon.fr

Attachment