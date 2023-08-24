PRESS RELEASE: NACON: ANNOUNCEMENTS AND NEWS AT GAMESCOM 2023

NACON: ANNOUNCEMENTS AND NEWS AT GAMESCOM 2023



Lesquin, 24 August 2023 – With Gamescom in full swing, NACON is presenting a wide range of products coming to its catalogue of video games and gaming accessories. There are several new product announcements, including a brand new wireless gaming headset, the RIG 600 PRO. It is on display at the trade fair and promises to provide players with genuine technical advances thanks to its "Dual Wireless” technology allowing the headset to connect with the console and the smartphone via Bluetooth simultaneously.

A RANGE OF NEW CONTENT REVEALED

Four games presented at the Future Game Show

Future Games Show, the iconic Gamescom event, presented four new trailers:

RoboCop: Rogue City, inspired by the hit MGM franchise, showed off new gameplay and cinematics that outlined the game’s original story. Fans were able to enjoy the shooting and investigation gameplay and were given a glimpse into the game’s storyline. RoboCop: Rogue City will launch on November 2, 2023 on consoles and PC. Still in Early Access, the team behind Ravenswatch, the roguelite twisting famous tales and legends from around the world, teased its new content, which will double the size of the current game in September. "Storm Island" is the second chapter of the adventure launching on September 7, 2023, with the final version planned for release on consoles and PC in 2024. Alan-a-Dale, the mysterious narrator of the cooperative action-adventure game Gangs of Sherwood, took centre stage with an exciting new trailer revealing some of the action and combat that players can look forward to on October 19 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Finally, Ad Infinitum, the psychological horror game set during the First World War, presented its "Maw of Madness” trailer during the show. It gave future players more clues about its vibe and tortured storyline before its September 14 release date on PlayStation 5®, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Watch all the new trailers presented during the Future Games Show:

RoboCop : Rogue City : https://youtu.be/66y312Ioc_o

: https://youtu.be/66y312Ioc_o Ravenswatch : https://youtu.be/ngX3NNa_Hv4

https://youtu.be/ngX3NNa_Hv4 Gangs of Sherwood : https://youtu.be/dtWsrBf0iM0

https://youtu.be/dtWsrBf0iM0 Ad Infinitum: https://youtu.be/PyBoatjl2KE

New hands-on demos of NACON games

NACON will be releasing numerous games in the coming months, and nine of them can be tested at the stand.

Among them is Crown Wars: The Black Prince, a squad-based strategy game that takes place during the Hundred Years' War announced for March 14, 2024, and Garden Life, a cosy gardening simulation game. They are being shown for the first time at Gamescom 2023 by their developers.

In addition to being playable on site, the zombie survival and hacking game Paradize Project, developed by the Eko Software studio, announces a release on February 29, 2024 on consoles and PC.

Also present at Gamescom with new content, War Hospital, the management game of a field hospital during the First World War, presents during a Dev Diary the difficult moral choices that await players.

The 5 other titles – RoboCop: Rogue City, Gangs of Sherwood, Ad Infinitum, Overpass 2 and Ravenswatch – are each showing their latest development versions and new content.

A FULL RANGE OF NEW ACCESSORIES

The end of 2023 will be brimming with highly anticipated new accessories for all gaming platforms.

RIG has announced its brand new wireless gaming headset, the RIG 600 PRO, with innovative "Dual Wireless” technology that lets you connect the headset to games and mobile phones at the same time. Lightweight, almost unbreakable and adjustable, just like the rest of the PRO Series range, it is designed for all head shapes and needs. Players can also use the dedicated app to create different audio profiles and customize all the acoustic settings.

NACON is also introducing products for PC players, including microphones and a streaming webcam with a ring light. Also on display are the new GM-420 mouse and new colours for the Camo versions of the GM-105 controllers. These durable, premium products have been designed for PC players and streamers and will help them take their rigs to the next level.

