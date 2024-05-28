PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW DEPARTMENT DEDICATED TO RACING AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS FIRST STEERING WHEEL





NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW DEPARTMENT DEDICATED TO RACING AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS FIRST STEERING WHEEL



Paris (France), 28 May 2024 – As a result of many years focused on player needs, today NACON is pleased to announce that they have established a new department dedicated to Racing. Drawing upon all of the skills acquired through the studio KT Racing in over 10 years of activity and from the NACON engineers who design the brand's premium and innovative accessories. The new department will be directed by Sébastien Waxin, who has been in charge of NACON’s Racing catalogue for 12 years.

On the occasion of the establishment of the new Racing department, NACON has unveiled Revosim, a premium brand that already includes a major new exclusive: the brand's first steering wheel.

Coming with a Direct Drive motor, a GT steering wheel and a set of pedals with a load cell, the prototype has been exclusively presented at Bigben Week event that started this monday. The new Revosim wheel represents a technological concentration of reactivity, precision and quality.

"We are proud to be presenting, for the first time, the prototype of our first premium racing wheel during Bigben Week. Its development represents a natural step in the evolution of NACON’s expertise, epitomised by the new brand Revosim, which combines the company’s many years of experience in racing simulations with the flagship Revolution accessories brand. We are looking forward to revealing the technical details of the steering wheel in the coming months,” stated Sébastien Waxin, Director of NACON’s Racing department.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://www.nacongaming.com/

