PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH WRC PROMOTER FOR THE PUBLISHING OF THE OFFICIAL GAMES OF THE FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP, FROM 2027 TO 2032





NACON ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH WRC PROMOTER FOR THE PUBLISHING OF THE OFFICIAL GAMES OF THE FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP, FROM 2027 TO 2032

Lesquin, May 26, 2025 - NACON is pleased to announce the signing of a new agreement with WRC Promoter for the publishing of games based on the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). The agreement covers the development and publishing of the official WRC games and eSports competitions, granting NACON exclusive rights for PC and consoles for six seasons, from 2027 through 2032.

As part of this strategic partnership, NACON will begin development of an all-new WRC game series, aiming to deliver an immersive experience that faithfully reflects the reality of the championship and meets the expectations of both rally enthusiasts and new players. The games will feature the official rallies, vehicles, teams, drivers, and sponsors among the many anticipated content elements. This project represents a complete reboot of the franchise, based on an entirely fresh vision, and marks an ambitious new chapter in the brand’s development.

"We are thrilled to renew our collaboration with WRC Promoter. This iconic license provides an exceptional playground to build a highly refined driving experience that lives up to the expectations of rally fans,” said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON. "Between 2015 and 2023, we had the opportunity to work closely with the championship’s official teams and many drivers, allowing us to gain solid and unique expertise in translating rallying into a video game experience. This new venture marks a major milestone: a fully reimagined project driven by a passionate and specialized team, with a clear ambition to elevate rally games to new heights.”

"After a comprehensive evaluation, we are delighted to have reached an agreement with NACON,” expressed FIA World Rally Championship’s Chief Marketing Officer Arne Dirks. "Their vision for the franchise stands out, and their expertise in delivering great rally games is unquestioned. We look forward to breaking new ground together in this collaboration, to truly turn the WRC games into epic adventures and offer gaming experiences beyond rally as we know it today.”

