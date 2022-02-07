PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF MIDGAR STUDIO, DEVELOPER OF EDGE OF ETERNITY

NACON ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF MIDGAR STUDIO,

DEVELOPER OF EDGE OF ETERNITY





Lesquin, 7 February 2022 – NACON is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Midgar Studio. By integrating this studio with its talented team of JRPG specialists, NACON continues its development strategy and adds new expertise to its portfolio.

Based in the south of France and founded by passionate creators, Midgar Studio has gained recognition for creating games that leverage high-quality technology and graphics to offer players immersive experiences. As enthusiasts of Japanese culture, especially JRPGs, the team are behind the game Edge of Eternity, which takes inspiration from the genre's biggest franchises. Released in June 2021, the open-world game takes place in a fantasy world and offers a unique experience. Winning universal acclaim from critics and gamers, it has been nicknamed the "French Final Fantasy".

"Being creative and technically excellent at the same time is a challenge that is characteristic of Midgar Studio and our trademark. We are very happy to be joining NACON, who listen and understand what we are trying to achieve. With their support, we have the chance to fulfil our ambitions while retaining a lot of freedom," said Jeremy Zeler-Maury.

"It's always exciting for NACON to welcome a new team to our family, and to do it without restricting the creativity and work practices that are behind their success. Midgar Studio makes high-quality games in a segment that we have not yet specialised in. By combining the studio's expertise with our own on the publishing side, we will soon be able to offer our players new, high-quality, French-made gaming experiences," said Alain Falc, President and CEO of NACON.

The Video Games division of NACON now includes 15 development locations (10 in France, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy, 2 in Canada and 1 in Australia), comprising nearly 600 developers, supported by a Publishing team of 70 people.

* * *

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 15 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Midgar Studio

Midgar Studio is a video game development company founded in 2008 by Jérémy Zeler-Maury. Initially set up as a specialist outsourcing partner, the studio gradually evolved into an independent creative business in its own right. After collaborating on the adventure game Hover in 2018, the JRPG Edge of Eternity entered early access the same year. Officially released in June 2021, the open-world game is the result of seven years of development by a dozen passionate artists and developers.





Attachment