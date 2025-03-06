PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONNECT 2025: A WEALTH OF ANNOUNCEMENTS AND EXCLUSIVE GAMEPLAY REVEALED





NACON CONNECT 2025:

A WEALTH OF ANNOUNCEMENTS AND EXCLUSIVE GAMEPLAY REVEALED

Lesquin, March 6, 2025 – True to its tradition, NACON unveiled a wealth of information about its accessories and games during the latest edition of NACON Connect. Whether you're a fan of high-speed racing, stealth games, horror, or JRPGs, here are the key highlights from this edition:

Watch the NACON Connect replay:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaE-gJvE2e0

Once again this year, NACON showcases its expertise and the diversity of its catalog of games and accessories. With five new announcements, 16 games presented, and numerous peripherals highlighted during the conference, there was something for every player to enjoy.

ACCESSORIES AT THE HEART OF NACON'S DNA

Announced last May at the creation of its Racing department, NACON is unveiling a brand-new video of its first racing wheel: the Revosim RS Pure, now available for pre-order.

The Revolution X Unlimited, an official Xbox controller now available for pre-order, the Revolution 5 Pro, an official PlayStation controller, the new RIG 900 Max headset, and the DAIJA Arcade Stick were also highlighted in a new video featuring Lachlan and his PWR team, who are extending their collaboration with NACON.

NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED

5 games were announced during the conference, each offering a proper universe and innovative promise:

Big Bad Wolf, studio behind the acclaimed narrative games The Council and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, today presents Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, a thrilling investigative adventure inspired by Lovecraft’s universe. It will be available in 2026 on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S.





Styx: Blades of Greed, developed by Cyanide Studio, is a blend of stealth, action, and strategy set in a vertically designed Medieval Fantasy universe. It will be available in Fall 2025 on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series.





RENNSPORT, a racing game developed by Competition Company & Teyon, is a highly realistic, cross-platform simulation. The game will be published by NACON on consoles in 2025 (PlayStation®5 and Xbox).





Following the success of RoboCop: Rogue City, which captivated over a million players, Teyon Studio is bringing back the half-man, half-machine, 100% cop hero for a brand-new standalone adventure titled Unfinished Business. RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business will be available this summer on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S.





ACE Team, the creators of Clash: Artifacts of Chaos and the Zeno Clash series, ventures into a new genre with The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a first-person horror game. Playable in online co-op for up to four players, it is loosely inspired by Lovecraft's novella The Mound. It will be available in 2025 on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S.





Beyond game announcements, NACON Connect unveiled numerous exclusive gameplay images from recently announced titles, such as Edge of Memories, the latest creation from Montpellier-based studio Midgar. The Fading of Nicole Wilson and The Occultist also revealed their first gameplay footage.

The conference also highlighted new content for several highly anticipated games, including Hell is Us and Dragonkin: The Banished, which launches today in early access on Steam. Lastly, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and Ravenswatch, both already available for purchase, offered a sneak peek at upcoming content set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Relive NACON Connect 2025 via a replay using this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaE-gJvE2e0

More content for each of the games and accessories at NACON Connect can be found on nacongaming.com

