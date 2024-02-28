PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONNECT REMINDER, 29 FEBRUARY

– NACON CONNECT REMINDER, 29 FEBRUARY –



DON’T MISS THE CHANCE TO CATCH UP ON ALL THE LATEST!

Lesquin, 28 February 2024 – On the eve of this new edition of NACON Connect, here’s another chance to check out the teaser for this year’s conference, due to be held on NACON’s official YouTube channel tomorrow, Thursday 29 February at 7 PM CET. This showcase will feature both games and accessories, including the eagerly awaited GreedFall II, the new game based on the world of TerminatorTM, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown… and many others! Follow the Spiders Studio team from 8PM CET on their Twitch page, where they will share some new info about GreedFall II.

Fans will be able to explore more content, gameplay and information after the conference on the Steam page of their favourite titles.

Click on the link below to access NACON Connect:

https://youtu.be/nCimgvjivL4

Visit our official YouTube channel on 29 February at 7:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM PT

to follow all the news from #NACONCONNECT

