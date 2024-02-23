PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONNECT RETURNS ON 29 FEBRUARY 2024

- SAVE THE DATE -



NACON CONNECT RETURNS ON 29 FEBRUARY 2024

Lesquin, 23 February 2024 – Make sure it’s in your diaries: a new edition of NACON Connect will take place on 29 February at 19:00 CET. The French games publisher will use this conference as an opportunity to make some new announcements, and share with gamers from all over the globe new info on its two activities: video games and gaming accessories.

This new edition is set to feature 30 minutes of all-new videos showcasing the company’s accessories, as well as its action-adventure, sports and simulation games, including: Ravenswatch, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, GreedFall II: The Dying World, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the new game based on the world of TerminatorTM, plus a few other announcements. The conference is set to be followed by a post-show, during which the developers of GreedFall II will share some new info about the game on their Twitch page.

Gamers can log in at the end of the conference on Steam to check out more gameplay from their favourite titles.

Visit NACON’s official channels on 29 February at 7:00 PM CET / 10 AM PST to follow the announcements and share your reactions live. #NACONCONNECT

NACON NACON

Stay connected! More details will be shared very soon.

Find all NACON games and accessories at nacongaming.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press contact:

NACON – Marjorie Roy, marjorieroy@nacon.fr

About NACON:

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment