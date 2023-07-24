PRESS RELEASE: NACON: FIRST-QUARTER 2023/24 SALES: €38.5 MILLION

Nacon Press release

Lesquin, 24 July 2023, 18:00 CEST

FIRST-QUARTER 2023/24 SALES: €38.5 million

CONFIRMATION OF 2023/24 GUIDANCE

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today publishes its consolidated sales for the first quarter of its 2023/24 financial year (period from 1 April to 30 June 2023).

IFRS (€ million) 2023/24



2022/23



% change



Sales First quarter (April-June) (1) 38.5 42.4 -9.3% Gaming 27.4 27.6 -0.7% of which: Catalogue 15.6 14.9 +4.5% Back catalogue 11.8 12.7 -6.8% Accessories 10.4 14.0 -25.5% Other(2) 0.6 0.7 -21.6%

(1) Unaudited figures

(2) Mobile and Audio sales

Sales in the GAMING BUSINESS were stable year-on-year at €27.4 million.

Catalogue sales (new games) rose by 4.5% to €15.6 million. Despite the weak performance of The Lord of the Rings GollumTM, sales of Tour de France and TT Isle of Man Ride on Edge 3 were 20% and 10% higher respectively than those of their previous versions, while the performance of Ravenswatch, available in early access since April 2023, was exceptional.

Back catalogue sales (games released in previous years) fell 6.8% to €11.8 million, affected by their high base for comparison after months of strong growth.

ACCESSORIES : The upturn in the sales trend, which began at the end of the last financial year, will be confirmed in September because pre-orders of new controllers and headsets are excellent.

Outlook for 2023/24

As previously announced, 2023/24 will be a busy year in terms of new releases, with around 20 games due to come out during the period.

Two new games will be released in the second quarter: Overpass2 and AD Infinitum.

The release schedule in the third quarter will be packed, including Robocop: Rogue City, Gangs of Sherwood, Cricket24 and Astérix & Obelix: Heroes.

Despite a high base for comparison, back catalogue sales will continue to rise due to the addition of games released in 2022/23, and growth should resume in the second quarter.

Finally, the Accessories business should start to recover from the third quarter due to growth in the installed base of new consoles and the release of several very promising new products.



As a result, NACON remains confident that it will achieve strong growth in sales and operating income in the 2023/24 financial year.

Next key event:

Publication of second quarter 2023/24 sales on 30 October 2023 after the market close





ABOUT NACON







2022/2023 SALES:

€156.4 million











WORKFORCE

Over 1000 employees











INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/



NACON is part of the Bigben group and was formed in 2019 to optimise its areas of expertise and generate synergies between them in the video game market. Combining its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new and unique competitive advantages.







Listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP).







CONTACT:

