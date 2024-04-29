|
29.04.2024 18:15:00
PRESS RELEASE: NACON: FOURTH-QUARTER 2023/24 SALES UP 9.8% TO €41.0 MILLION
Press release
Lesquin, 29 April 2024, 6:00pm CET
FOURTH-QUARTER 2023/24 SALES
UP 9.8% TO €41.0 MILLION
2023/24 SALES (non-IFRS) UP 9.5% TO €170.7 MILLION
STRONG GROWTH IN PROFITABILITY OVER THE FULL YEAR
NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) has today reported its consolidated sales for the 2023/24 financial year (period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024).
|Sales (unaudited)
|2023/24
|2022/23
|Change
|€ million
|Fourth quarter (January–March)
|41.0
|37.3
|+9.8%
|Gaming
|26.4
|24.5
|+7.9%
|o/w: Catalogue
|15.4
|13.3
|+16.3%
|Back catalogue
|11.0
|11.2
|-2.0%
|Accessories
|13.8
|12.2
|+13.1%
|Other(1)
|0.7
|0.6
|+18.9%
|Full year (April–March)
|Non-IFRS sales
|170.7
|156.0
|+9.5%
|Gaming
|104.0
|90.5
|+14.9%
|o/w: Catalogue
|59.3
|48.9
|+21.2%
|Back catalogue
|44.7
|41.6
|+7.4%
|Accessories
|62.7
|61.2
|+2.4%
|Other(1)
|4.1
|4.2
|-3.9%
|Adjustment for the partial disposal of Gollum
|-3.0
|IFRS sales
|167.7
|156.0
|+7.5%
(1) Mobile and Audio sales
Strong business trends in the fourth quarter: sales up 9.8%
GAMING: Performance was positive in the fourth quarter, with sales rising 7.9% to €26.4 million despite a high base for comparison (strong back-catalogue activity in Q4 2022/23 and release of Blood Bowl® 3, Chef Life and Transport Fever 2 Console Edition).
Catalogue sales (new games) rose 16.3% to €15.4 million over the period. Five games were released in the fourth quarter of 2023/24 and performed well:
- War Hospital and New Cycle in January,
- Garden Life and Welcome to Paradize in February,
- Taxi Life in March.
Over the full year, NACON had a busy release schedule, launching 19 games, including some top sellers such as Robocop: Rogue City TM, which was a big hit, Cricket 24: Official Game of The Ashes TM, Taxi Life, Tour de France and Welcome to Paradize.
An impressive line-up of launches is also planned for 2024/25, with around 15 games scheduled for release, including Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, Ravenswatch, which has sold more than 400,000 early-access copies on PC and Greedfall II: The Dying World and Terminator: SurvivorsTM, which will be given an early access release.
Back-catalogue sales (games released in previous years) held up well at €11.0 million. In 2024/25, Back-catalogue sales will get a boost from the various games released in the 2023/24 financial year, paving the way for strong growth.
ACCESSORIES: Over the quarter, Accessories sales rose 13.1% to €13.8 million. The new products released in October, including the RIG 600 PRO gaming headset and the REVOLUTION 5 PRO controller, have gone from strength to strength. The RIG 600 PRO has sold very well, especially in the US. These trends are expected to continue over the next few months with the increase in the installed base of consoles.
Further strong growth in operating income expected over the full year
Given the performance over the full year, NACON has generated strong growth in its operating income outpacing the increase in its sales.
The targets and development strategy for the 2024/25 financial year will be presented when the full-year 2023/24 results are published on 3 June.
Next event:
FY 2023/24 results press release to be published on 3 June 2024 (after the market close)
FY 2023/24 results presentation meeting at 11:30am on 4 June 2024
ABOUT NACON
2023/24 IFRS SALES
€167.7 million
HEADCOUNT
Over 1,000 employees
INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE
23 subsidiaries and a distribution network covering 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/
NACON is part of the Bigben group and was formed in 2019 to optimise its areas of expertise and generate synergies between them in the video game market. Combining its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new and unique competitive advantages.
Listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP
CONTACT:
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01
