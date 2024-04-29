PRESS RELEASE: NACON: FOURTH-QUARTER 2023/24 SALES UP 9.8% TO €41.0 MILLION

Press release

Lesquin, 29 April 2024, 6:00pm CET

FOURTH-QUARTER 2023/24 SALES

UP 9.8% TO €41.0 MILLION

2023/24 SALES (non-IFRS) UP 9.5% TO €170.7 MILLION

STRONG GROWTH IN PROFITABILITY OVER THE FULL YEAR

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) has today reported its consolidated sales for the 2023/24 financial year (period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024).

Sales (unaudited) 2023/24



2022/23



Change



€ million Fourth quarter (January–March) 41.0 37.3 +9.8% Gaming 26.4 24.5 +7.9% o/w: Catalogue 15.4 13.3 +16.3% Back catalogue 11.0 11.2 -2.0% Accessories 13.8 12.2 +13.1% Other(1) 0.7 0.6 +18.9% Full year (April–March) Non-IFRS sales 170.7 156.0 +9.5% Gaming 104.0 90.5 +14.9% o/w: Catalogue 59.3 48.9 +21.2% Back catalogue 44.7 41.6 +7.4% Accessories 62.7 61.2 +2.4% Other(1) 4.1 4.2 -3.9% Adjustment for the partial disposal of Gollum -3.0 IFRS sales 167.7 156.0 +7.5%

(1) Mobile and Audio sales





Strong business trends in the fourth quarter: sales up 9.8%

GAMING : Performance was positive in the fourth quarter, with sales rising 7.9% to €26.4 million despite a high base for comparison (strong back-catalogue activity in Q4 2022/23 and release of Blood Bowl® 3, Chef Life and Transport Fever 2 Console Edition).

Catalogue sales (new games) rose 16.3% to €15.4 million over the period. Five games were released in the fourth quarter of 2023/24 and performed well:

War Hospital and New Cycle in January,

and in January, Garden Life and Welcome to Paradize in February,

and in February, Taxi Life in March.





Over the full year, NACON had a busy release schedule, launching 19 games, including some top sellers such as Robocop: Rogue City TM, which was a big hit, Cricket 24: Official Game of The Ashes TM, Taxi Life, Tour de France and Welcome to Paradize.

An impressive line-up of launches is also planned for 2024/25, with around 15 games scheduled for release, including Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, Ravenswatch, which has sold more than 400,000 early-access copies on PC and Greedfall II: The Dying World and Terminator: SurvivorsTM, which will be given an early access release.

Back-catalogue sales (games released in previous years) held up well at €11.0 million. In 2024/25, Back-catalogue sales will get a boost from the various games released in the 2023/24 financial year, paving the way for strong growth.

ACCESSORIES : Over the quarter, Accessories sales rose 13.1% to €13.8 million. The new products released in October, including the RIG 600 PRO gaming headset and the REVOLUTION 5 PRO controller, have gone from strength to strength. The RIG 600 PRO has sold very well, especially in the US. These trends are expected to continue over the next few months with the increase in the installed base of consoles.

Further strong growth in operating income expected over the full year

Given the performance over the full year, NACON has generated strong growth in its operating income outpacing the increase in its sales.

The targets and development strategy for the 2024/25 financial year will be presented when the full-year 2023/24 results are published on 3 June.

Next event:

FY 2023/24 results press release to be published on 3 June 2024 (after the market close)

FY 2023/24 results presentation meeting at 11:30am on 4 June 2024





ABOUT NACON







2023/24 IFRS SALES

€167.7 million











HEADCOUNT

Over 1,000 employees











INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network covering 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/



NACON is part of the Bigben group and was formed in 2019 to optimise its areas of expertise and generate synergies between them in the video game market. Combining its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new and unique competitive advantages.







Listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP







CONTACT:

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01





