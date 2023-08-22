PRESS RELEASE: NACON: LACHLAN POWER SIGNS AS FIRST NACON SIGNATURE GAMER

LACHLAN POWER SIGNS AS FIRST

NACON SIGNATURE GAMER

PARTNERSHIP SEES LACHLAN AND PWR EXCLUSIVELY USE NACON PREMIUM GAMING CONTROLLERS AND RIG HEADSETS

Lesquin, 22 August 2023 – – NACON , a leader in premium gaming accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, has today announced an exciting partnership with the renowned global content creator and gaming influencer Lachlan Power and leading gaming organization PWR. This strategic partnership unveils Lachlan Power as a NACON Signature Gamer who will exclusively use NACON controllers and RIG headsets.

Lachlan Power has substantially impacted the gaming community with engaging content and unwavering passion, amassing a devoted following of over 23 million gaming enthusiasts and nearly 6 billion views. His exceptional achievements led to his inclusion in the Fortnite Icon series, an exclusive group of streamers, pro players, musicians, and athletes who have received bespoke in-game character skins. This esteemed recognition places Lachlan amongst notable figures such as LeBron James, Neymar Jr., and Ariana Grande.

Yannick Allaert, Group Director of the Accessories Division at NACON, expressed the company's enthusiasm, stating, "We take immense pride in welcoming Lachlan into the NACON family as our premier NACON Signature Gamer. The commitment of PWR to delivering top-tier content aligns seamlessly with NACON’s dedication to providing cutting-edge gear that enriches the gaming experience. With Lachlan and PWR on board, we eagerly anticipate a future filled with unforgettable moments for gamers worldwide."

Lachlan Power, Founder of PWR, commented on the partnership: "We are super excited to be teaming up with NACON as our official controller and RIG as our official headset. The partnership aligns perfectly with our strategy of providing world-class gaming content. Equipping PWR with the latest technology and accessories from NACON is crucial in enabling us to achieve this goal.”

The partnership announcement was revealed through an exclusive video developed by the PWR team. It is the first of many tailored content collaborations where PWR will showcase the latest NACON headsets and controllers, including the newly launched NACON Evol-X for Xbox and RIG 600 PRO dual wireless gaming headset.

Lachlan Power stands as the first content creator to join the NACON Signature Gamer program, marking a significant milestone for the company's global outreach.

This partnership is a testament to its unwavering commitment to gamers all over the world, as NACON continues to solidify its position in the global gaming market by delivering premium products and services to gamers worldwide.

***

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 as a pure player in the video game industry. Bringing together 16 development studios, publishing of popular video games, and designing and distributing premium gaming peripherals, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of gamers. The RIG brand of premium gaming headsets was acquired by NACON in 2020. With a history of delivering first-to-market innovations, the RIG mission is to develop next-generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and streamers. https://corporate.NACONgaming.com/

About PWR

Founded in 2020, by Lachlan Power, PWR connects and engages global athletes, artists, and creators with a distinctly playful and fun attitude. The PWR community consists of like-minded gamers and competitors excelling in their game, as well as leading game developers driving innovative online experiences. PWR has three core pillars of competitive gaming, gaming content, and game development. Through these pillars PWR also partners with other organisations to authentically connect them with digital and gaming audiences.

About Lachlan Power

One of the world’s most recognisable Fortnite content creators, Lachlan was the first Australian gaming YouTuber to reach 10 million subscribers and has now amassed more than 23 million fans across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitch.

