PRESS RELEASE: NACON: LIMITLESS GAMING WITH THE RIG 600 PRO DUAL WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET

LIMITLESS GAMING WITH THE RIG 600 PRO DUAL WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET

FIRST RIG DUAL WIRELESS HEADSET WITH BLUETOOTH AND 2.4GHz WIRELESS

Lesquin; August 17, 2023 – NACON , a leader in premium gaming accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, announces its first dual wireless RIG 600 PRO Series. The 600 PRO is designed to meet the diverse connection needs of gamers, boasting multiplatform dual wireless technology paired with signature RIG acoustics and comfort.

Featuring best-in-class low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, the 600 PRO is the ultimate choice to game wirelessly on all your favourite devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mobile.

In addition to its multiplatform compatibility, the 600 PRO excels in performance, boasting a chat-optimized microphone that discreetly folds into the earcup when not in use. The integrated flip-to-mute function further enhances versatility, allowing gamers to take calls and communicate with their squad seamlessly.

"Almost 50% of gamers worldwide play on multiple platforms, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down.1 Inspired by this, we set out to deliver a product that can be the core for all their game audio needs,” said NACON Global Business Director, Gregory Morquin. "The 600 PRO delivers exceptional performance and versatility while providing gamers with unparalleled value.”

Available in two models, the 600 PRO HS is designed for PlayStation® while the RIG 600 PRO HX is officially licensed for Xbox®.

DUAL-MODE WIRELESS

Get a competitive edge with best-in-class low-latency wireless using the USB-C wireless adapter or connect with Bluetooth for mobile gaming. Choose between Game, Bluetooth or Dual Mode, which keeps you connected to your game audio via the 2.4GHz dongle and lets you switch seamlessly to answer phone calls and receive notifications.

UNMATCHED AUDIO

Experience legendary audio quality. Equipped with 40mm headset drivers enclosed in a tuned acoustic chamber, the RIG 600 PRO delivers impressively balanced game audio. Bass-boosted high-sensitivity drivers provide more volume with less distortion. With an advanced acoustic design, the 600 PRO improves listening quality and reduces audio fatigue, making it the perfect choice for intense sessions or all-day gaming.



ALL-DAY COMFORT

At 240 grams, the lightweight 600 PRO features snap-to-fit earcups trimmed in breathable fabric paired with a cushioned headband that’s virtually unbreakable.

APP CONNECTED GAMING COMPANION

Bluetooth connectivity unlocks access to the 600 PRO Navigator app on iOS and Android devices. Pair the RIG 600 PRO with a mobile device for advanced customisation. Select equalizer presets or customise your sound, adjust mic sensitivity and monitoring levels, and test headset functionality.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The RIG 600 PRO will be available on 28 September 2023 for a suggested retail price of €99.99. For more information, please visit our website or connect with us @RIGGaming.

RIG 600 PRO features:

Dual-mode wireless with 2.4GHz USB-C adapter and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

High-quality game audio from bass-boosted 40mm high-sensitivity drivers.

Tuned chamber acoustics for balanced audio.

Mic discretely folds into the earcup when on the go.

All-day comfort via light weight ear cups wrapped in breathable fabric.

Virtually unbreakable and plush-cushioned headband.

600 PRO Navigator app available for advanced customisation.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and mobile devices.

Up to 24-hour Bluetooth battery life.

Up to 18-hour 2.4GHz battery life.

Recharge via USB-C port (cable included).





About RIG

RIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand’s mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. www.nacongaming.com

1 Newzoo’s Global Gamer Study 2023

