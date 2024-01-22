PRESS RELEASE: NACON: SALES UP 43.3% TO €59.0 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023/24

Press release

Lesquin, 22 January 2024, 6.00pm CET

SALES UP 43.3% TO €59.0 MILLION

IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023/24

STRONG, PROFITABLE GROWTH EXPECTED FOR THE FULL YEAR

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today publishes its consolidated sales for the third quarter of its 2023/24 financial year (period from 1 October to 31 December 2023).

Sales (unaudited) 2023-24



2022-23



Change



€ Million Third quarter (October-December) 59.0 41.1 +43.3% Gaming 33.3 19.1 +74.3% Accessories 23.9 20.4 +17.1% Other(1) 1.8 1.6 +8.9% Sales in the first nine months (April-December), non-IFRS 129.7 118.7 +9.3% Gaming 77.6 66.1 +17.4% Accessories 48.8 49.0 -0.3% Other(1) 3.3 3.6 -7.8% Adjustment for the partial disposal of Gollum -3.0 Sales in the first nine months, IFRS 126.7 118.7 +6.8%

(1) Mobile and Audio sales

Strong growth in all business segments in the third quarter

GAMING : Performance in the Gaming business was excellent, with sales up 74.3%.

Catalogue sales (new games) amounted to €20.7 million, an increase of 102.2% driven by the success of Robocop: Rogue City TM, which achieved record sales and obtained a User Score of 92% on Steam, along with good sales of Cricket 24: Official Game of The AshesTM.

Back Catalogue sales (games released in previous years) also saw strong growth, boosted by an increase in console ownership and the signature of a significant contract, and rose by 42.1% to €12.6 million.

ACCESSORIES : Sales in this business amounted to €23.9 million, an increase of 17.1%. New products released in October – the RIG 600 PRO gaming headset and the REVOLUTION 5 PRO controller – are very widely stocked by specialist retailers and their sales have got off to a good start.

2023/24: strong growth expected in sales and operating income

As previously announced, the second half of the 2023/24 financial year is seeing a busy release schedule, with over 10 new games during the period.

After the launch of War Hospital on 11 January and the excellent start of New Cycle released on January 18 and published by Daedalic studio, releases in the fourth quarter are set to include:

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown TM ,

, Taxi Life,

Garden Life,

Welcome to Paradize,

Crown Wars the Black Prince,

…

Back Catalogue sales should continue to show good momentum despite a high base for comparison.

The Accessories business will benefit from the success of recently launched products.



Accordingly, second-half business levels will be buoyant as previously announced, allowing NACON to confirm its expectation of strong growth in sales and operating income in the 2023/24 financial year.

Next key event:

Fourth-quarter 2023/24 sales: 29 April 2024

Press release after the market close





