PRESS RELEASE: NACON: THE WORLD'S MOST LEGENDARY MOTORCYCLE RACE IS BACK WITH TT ISLE OF MAN – RIDE ON THE EDGE 3

Lesquin, 24 November 2022 – During Milan Games Week, RaceWard Studio, racing label of Nacon Studio Milan, is unveiling its next motorsports simulation game: TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3. Developed by veterans of the studio with many motorcycling games to their name, TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 lets gamers experience the thrill of the most dangerous motorbike race in the world.

The TT Isle of Man takes place on a 60km (37 miles) circuit where riders and their overpowered bikes take incredible risks to try and win the ultimate prize: being crowned champion of the TT Isle of Man. TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 includes the official content of the 2022 TT (teams, bikes and courses) and offers a unique and authentic experience. Thanks to the power of the KT Engine and the team's extensive experience (already put to good use in RiMS Racing), RaceWard Studio recreates all the tension and passion of the iconic race. The realism of the TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge series is such that multiple professional riders trained on the previous game to prepare for the official race!

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 features 32 different circuits, including current and historical courses, nearly 40 Superbike and Supersport motorbikes and riders, and upgraded physics. Controlling cornering and braking requires more precision than ever, and motorcycle upgrades gives players the tools they need to achieve maximum performance.

A new "Open Roads" feature has been added and plays a central role in TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3. Riders can travel freely on 200km (124 miles) of roads around the Isle of Man to find points of interest and challenges to complete, including online competitions as well as weekly and monthly events.

"After the great feedback we received about RiMS Racing, we are delighted to have applied all our expertise into this incredible race," said Marco Ponte, CEO and Creative Director at RaceWard Studio. "For a team of developers with such passion for motorcycling, it makes us immensely proud to make the official game that recreates this legendary race for motorbike fans around the world."

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 will be available on PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5,

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo SwitchTM in May 2023.

