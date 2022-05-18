PRESS RELEASE: NACON: WRC GENERATIONS: THE MOST COMPLETE RALLY GAME IS COMING IN OCTOBER!





WRC GENERATIONS: THE MOST COMPLETE RALLY GAME IS COMING IN OCTOBER!

Lesquin, 18th May 2022 - NACON and the studio KT Racing are pleased to announce their new rally game, WRC Generations, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship, scheduled for release in Autumn 2022 on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC. The result of 7 years of collaboration with legendary drivers, who have already made WRC 10 and WRC 9 the references of the genre, the latest entry in the series is an authentic and comprehensive rally racing simulation, giving players the chance to drive powerful cars in the most famous rallies of all time!

Check out the announcement trailer for WRC Generations: [link]

An unrivalled level of realism

Never before have games come this close to the real-life World Rally Championship! Hailed by both critics and professionals, this year's WRC simulation has been reinforced with numerous improvements and optimisations requested by the community.

Just as in the real-life WRC, a major new competitive feature, hybrid cars, have been included in WRC Generations! The potent blend of electric power and combustion engines gives players the opportunity to experience brand-new driving sensations, both in terms of physics and through a completely overhauled sound design.

Previous vehicles can still be found in the game, even more authentically portrayed than ever before. In total, there are no fewer than 37 legendary cars, each carefully recreated with its respective mechanical characteristics.

On top of the 13 rallies of the 2022 season, the game includes 9 other locations for a total of 22 different countries and 165 Special Stages - a record for the genre! The brand-new Swedish route makes its appearance. It is the only completely snow-covered rally with physics even closer to the actual conditions.

New solo and online content

WRC Generations is more polished and detailed than its predecessors and promises countless hours of gameplay thanks to brand-new game modes and new ways to share your passion online!

Career mode lets players determine their own history, managing every aspect of their team and leading them to success. A new way to manage hybrid-powered cars will be included in the skill tree.

lets players determine their own history, managing every aspect of their team and leading them to success. A new way to manage hybrid-powered cars will be included in the skill tree. In League mode players can take each other on in the same category in daily and weekly challenges in an attempt to rise to the top of the rankings.



players can take each other on in the same category in daily and weekly challenges in an attempt to rise to the top of the rankings. With the Teams system , players can choose to join a team or create their own, raising the standard high in every challenge.

, players can choose to join a team or create their own, raising the standard high in every challenge. The Livery editor enables players to customise their cars with a variety of finishes and stickers. In WRC Generations , players can now share their creations with each other!

enables players to customise their cars with a variety of finishes and stickers. In , players can now share their creations with each other! Players can take part in training races on split screen or online, and enjoy the real experience with a friend in Co-driver mode.

WRC Generations will be available October 13th 2022 on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and later on PC and Switch.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Kylotonn

Created in 2006, Kylotonn is one the most important French video game development studios, also known under KT Racing label. Specialized in motorsports and official developer of the WRC FIA World Rally Championship series and Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, the company is internationally recognized for its know-how and for the passion of its teams. With more than 170 employees as of today in Paris and Lyon, Kylotonn has developed more than 30 titles distributed by major publishers. Kylotonn has forged itself a strong technological expertise thanks to the real-time 3D engine KT Engine that the company owns. At the forefront of the video game industry, this technology is also used within R&D partnerships on autonomous vehicle projects in the automotive industry. Since 2018, NACON, one of Europe's leading video game publishers, holds a 100% stake in the company. Kylotonn is member of the French National Developers Federation (Syndicat National du Jeu Vidéo) and Capital Games. The company is supported by BPI, IFCIC and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. For more information, visit www.kylotonn.com .

About WRC Promoter GmbH

WRC Promoter GmbH is responsible for all commercial aspects of the FIA World and FIA European Rally Championships, including TV production and the marketing of global media and sponsorship rights. It also has responsibility to increase competitor numbers and to propose the venues that form the WRC and ERC calendars. WRC Promoter is the umbrella body for Rallycross Promoter GmbH, which is responsible for all commercial aspects of the FIA World and FIA European Rallycross Championships.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) is the FIA’s premium rally series. It showcases high-performance hybrid-powered cars and the world’s best drivers competing in dramatic surroundings, ranging from Sweden’s freezing winter to Kenya’s heat and rocky tracks. Participants battle for drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles at 13 rallies. More information can be found at www.wrc.com.

