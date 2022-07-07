PRESS RELEASE: #NACONCONNECT 2022: 17 GAMES SHOWN, 5 ANNOUNCEMENTS AND NEW ACCESSORIES REVEALED





#NACONCONNECT 2022: 17 GAMES SHOWN, 5 ANNOUNCEMENTS AND NEW ACCESSORIES REVEALED

Lesquin, 7 July 2022 – NACON is proud to have showcased today its most ambitious line-up of games and accessories ever. With 20 titles and accessories shown at the event this year, NACON's important role in the video game industry was further emphasized.

Hosted by TPK and Funka, gamers were treated to 1.5 hours of behind-the-scenes reports from NACON and some of its studios along with interviews with well-known ambassadors. Viewers of the show got to see gameplay footage of previously announced games for the first time, new game announcements and release dates. Five new titles will be added to NACON's growing catalogue, and the Daija Arcade Stick will be available by the end of the year.

Watch NACON Connect 2022 on demand:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwkTwMa3c-A

TITLES AND ACCESSORIES SHOWN AT NACON CONNECT:

5 new games announced

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (Artefacts studio): 2023

Ravenswatch (Passtech Games): Early access 2023

Survival video game from the Terminator franchise (NACON Studio Milan)

ParadiZe Project (EKO Software): 2023

Gangs of Sherwood (Appeal studio): 2023





Sports & Racing line-up continues to grow

Session: Skate Sim (Crea-ture Studios): 22 September 2022

WRC Generations (KT Racing): 13 October 2022

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (KT Racing): 2023





Action-adventure: NACON more ambitious than ever

Ad Infinitum (Hekate): 20 April 2023

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Ace Team): 9 February 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum TM (Daedalic Entertainment): 1 September 2022

Steelrising (Spiders): 8 September 2022

Blood Bowl 3 (Cyanide): 2022

Hell is Us (Rogue Factor): 2023

RoboCop: Rogue City (Teyon): June 2023

War Hospital (Brave Lamb): 2023

A simulation worthy of top chefs

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (Cyanide): 2 February 2023





A growing range of accessories

NACON Pro Compact ColorLight: 2022

NACON Revolution X Pro Controller Camo

NACON Daija Arcade Stick - PlayStation®5: 2022

RIG PRO Series 300, 500 and 800: Back to school 2022

This latest edition of NACON Connect underlined the publisher's ambitions and showed gamers the wide variety of experiences on offer: RPG, Action-Adventure, Simulation, Sport, Racing and FPS. In parallel, and to meet the expectations of demanding gamers, NACON's range of accessories is expanding and offering high performance on all platforms.

