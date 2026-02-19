Press Release: Nestle: Full-year results 2025 and strategic update: Strong momentum, accelerating strategic change

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=38mU_cT8VaQSi_j61eZwUnL4Duki4JuridiPlbpJ0qU_H77gXJVo3e-VDWJcglBxDyDle3Hnr3rFOYr5uFEmhqNADIo993hol5Wj38H1WIjpPB4OQqqYtdsOrCCDX14hEkMBIfsBJQIzoEDqrbhVA_G67mvVhwDnB18gLhPOnW-8SC6G9T7aFXNdKwHYa_fX and Deutsch (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lLZ5CTT87PjHkDzzHF5QsJJA8GT0Dvust-WaATLigu2X0HSvkNEV6wf-fPJ3NPu_abTwEzuVqWvV6tPIQ7CuWavmrac8oW8T3fo1TDz__-hh3wnTob2eOu-jB-G6JzzeiLpKPMRxuJYxL4fYmT3pljLEGKyeJU1Qw_nyPikSMpSFazVVdG0BSGDOfxAoD5GU

Follow today's events live

09:00 CET Analyst & investor call - video webcast https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rUWbpc-krYfoy8U9xINgNua9-mEkvJjPhlziL_KNVcPlM7T0K2E92XlV3EMgmOtaRn4T1wPlq2dMxlNHrXcS9PbvU4_cNyM_wOriuC_EeZQoyzPvis9Uv7P__uwrjDYj_8quK7UbTf8j2oV82herbUwc3oxD-rKH3EzfL9oNR_-BYOMm4Oa1j5e7KcHxM_mu

11:00 CET Media Q&A - audio webcast https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wU5a6vwOT2Xhy_yRyn7dvhoHREuNR5-D7MUpt2JXMxCoj35rA6I_ThPimNKp6X1-VMFUKzSQ7nTYU--_9HHsZ5Cl7QpRVpypmoxZA3AJhMXPdZ-U_mhyZ49--C47knnmh9maxg8ipJTXkGRVn_t2p9byI53DFI0DiiK0CCcbHZY=

Full details on our website https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yP0ewVQQHoc0OvkIu6Bk1d2m38Oq3UXIBIe-T-yclsukO4rhQUyXJ83CKKy5L26OcMg4rqkQP63sVNVYRaulbAzev6fWTMUKoRjF2sbq8h2gjbioOpYqs9oFfMmh6VlIvO10jzlbhL1AT9eT10qICqxFcHOYEKpdBP8Nswg52F0=

Reports published today

Financial Statements 2025 (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3RPVQMf8LJuz4GTb7ZTQwjhSxaAOjueePrzzYBNoRk0oT3Mm0S0DW92JgjjPI2FlBCF71VDH5AAZMCEAs8Sfm0HJX_BVEv-FBqKPOBJruPx5Ok9G_7RM_dgu5QUX2aEjGOOQ60TR-vvV2KBKEEDJSQ2ncdouqimMzxomKmgew6SSIwz2tSSwZ8cPf1i9y_X6

Annual Review 2025 (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sqE42EfOdRg8-ooDEIu7pEfJZZ_hDsbcI95RDAsG4wjp1n6eUa3QOe04ZnS9k6YSbPds2rWKN7IAIAVFP8dTgz-IGMFUYEszcaOCXchivn91sSngNpyYp8eiwpVlPgPAnCxIUKVJ1BV5K-E9FR6U2KF5nlQcNTK4e6j2vKF0odoUkgD2bZFwG7v31Xty8ho5

Corporate Governance Report 2025 (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_sE10D7fjB2BsEbzJrB6T4BDi1S9PSWOz_kSKs2bALCIItpoWkrF0qs0KbYwy2tFZS-bTE5ARExhZXjU7yKqb3EmDXXKOW26QrKl1UAjBNk0MO21uZq-CA5DztGVRq6MpmogLFpqPEBBzD2RC63hxbVvjfe5xiWZE_jgmeDJG-nf9rk_X2IOp2aiOIS89gU5SSc2jIcJWcSrdScMNTJ7ng==

Non-Financial Statement 2025 (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uMJe_lY_zCK6j3Ro_pdQBx1Z5w2gjDXFK3fbAUD6GdYSSRmOZ7zA8RQ9RUQrUU1hESQFaNTWMgcWbxea_m7rFVMsKSBShAkJq_iDJIv_CRycbX-sye9ecW6Z1v0f2Pi3o79NC0FOkcfjpqZyWdpLazdOu81uAIhlUiEh-nGHu0j4J0_dsYQlNBrA3TjvwbeDK5j_T_uGz3tA70nhDvXyew==

Creating Shared Value at Nestlé 2025: Our impact (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1LVX6rcae9jXW9fSwDxcNmKXfCeaRyeaAG3VIkZoxyF2nytXoxcJG8FLJuzTYDJQP3aPPE5exBzP80onKJfwiEe3RRGYNts3fYFTg6KjrsU1k2IqeFdjNeoFB0dvTPnvbTq9r7yaaSs9GvCvUxIJ2mn_X68x3c-VOoUmprIgtBZiQBYhqVlTYYdfp7WHWut4QOcIzTOuudGAU5DG7OLdg1FibN2Vzm7c3eU5BZwGZJw=

Other language versions available in Publications https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=obKfI_q09MAlOOGgR09R1JFzOcy5Gl_7uABcZia0up1iEw35S6WvmpzTI8UZryvyxTHsQaUSI4qc8vYWP_w3wOu937z003rOO46mB4zU5jQ5k9PZIHvQLA7q9L3YZZn6

.............

Full-year results 2025 and strategic update: Strong momentum, accelerating strategic change

Philipp Navratil, Nestlé CEO commented: "I am encouraged by our performance during 2025, which reflects the targeted actions we have taken in a difficult external environment. Real internal growth (RIG) was positive across all Zones and global businesses. We increased our investment in marketing, delivered a UTOP margin of 16.1% and generated CHF 9.2 billion in free cash flow. Improving organic growth, RIG and market share trends in the second half show that our actions are working.

We are accelerating our strategy. We are focusing our portfolio on four businesses, led by our strongest brands, with prioritized resources and a simplified organization. We are upgrading our marketing and innovation and increasing investment behind high-potential growth platforms, which now have an expanded scope and represent 30% of sales. We are stepping up our efficiencies and strengthening our financial position. This is underpinned by a performance culture that rewards excellence and results.

While there is more to be done, we are confident that our faster execution of a more focused strategy will deliver sustained improvement through 2026 and beyond."

Results performance summary

In millions of CHF, unless stated 2025 2024 Reported change

- Real internal growth (RIG) 0.8% 0.8%

- Pricing 2.8% 1.5%

Organic growth 3.5% 2.2%

Net acquisitions/(disposals) 0.1% - 0.3%

Foreign exchange movements - 5.7% - 3.7%

Reported sales growth - 2.0% - 1.8%

Sales 89,490 91,354 - 2.0%

Underlying trading operating profit 14,389 15,704 - 8.4%

Gross profit margin 45.6% 46.7% - 110 bps

Underlying trading operating profit margin 16.1% 17.2% - 110 bps

Net profit(1) 9,033 10,884 - 17.0%

Basic EPS (CHF) 3.51 4.19 - 16.3%

Underlying EPS (CHF) 4.42 4.77 - 7.3%

Dividend per share (proposed for 2025) 3.10 3.05 1.6%

Free cash flow 9,154 10,666 - 14.2%

(1) Profit for the year attributable to shareholders of the parent

Accelerating our growth strategy

-- Sharpening the portfolio around four businesses

-- Focus on powerhouse global businesses in Coffee, Petcare and Nutrition

(together 70% of sales) along with leading regional positions in Food &

Snacks.

-- Integrating Nutrition and Nestlé Health Science into a single

business to strengthen our category leadership, and drive synergies and

simplification.

-- Driving focus in Food & Snacks with continued brand rationalization,

including advanced negotiations for the sale of our remaining ice cream

business to Froneri.

-- Prioritizing RIG-led growth

-- Expanding the scope of our growth platforms to 30% of sales, delivering

high single-digit growth, supported by CHF 0.6 billion of additional

investment in 2026.

-- Upgrading and connecting consumer insights, innovation and marketing

capabilities.

-- Accelerating our business transformation

-- Simplifying organizational structure with enhanced local accountability.

-- Executing with urgency on cost program, with 20% of targeted CHF 1

billion annual savings in white-collar operational efficiencies already

achieved, ahead of plan.

-- Driving free cash flow (FCF) and lowering net debt

-- Further action to reduce working capital and optimize capex building on

H2-25 progress.

-- Regular review of smaller non-core assets to drive focus and unlock

value.

-- Building a performance culture

-- Fostering a culture where winning is recognized and rewarded, and where

teams act as business owners, with no complacency about underperformance.

-- Incentives adjusted to support RIG delivery and reward execution of

strategic priorities.

Financial performance in 2025(1)

-- Broad-based momentum in organic sales growth (OG)

-- 2025 OG of 3.5%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 0.8% and pricing of

2.8%.

-- Targeted growth investments helped drive strong RIG acceleration from

0.2% in H1-25 to 1.4% in H2-25, with improvement across our categories

and Zones.

-- Market share trends improving significantly, with Group volume share now

flat; billionaire brands share growth is turning positive -- the best

performance for more than a decade.

-- Good momentum maintained into Q4-25 with OG of 4.0%, RIG of 1.3% and

pricing of 2.8%.

-- Delivering on guidance while increasing investment

-- Underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin of 16.1%, in line with

guidance.

-- Fuel for Growth cost savings of CHF 1.1 billion, exceeding target for the

year by over CHF 350 million, supporting margin delivery despite

higher-than-expected headwinds.

-- Advertising and marketing expenses reached 8.6% of sales, reflecting

increased investment and improved efficiency.

-- Net profit of CHF 9.0 billion, basic earnings per share of CHF 3.51.

-- Free cash flow of CHF 9.2 billion with strong H2-25 performance; net

debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.85x; proposed dividend per share increased to CHF

3.10.

(1) Related to the infant formula recall, 2025 results include the estimated impact of sales returns (CHF (75) million in UTOP) and inventory write-offs (CHF (110) million in other operating expenses). The impact of sales returns on OG and RIG will be recognized in 2026.

Guidance 2026

-- OG expected to be in the range of around 3% up to 4%, with RIG

accelerating versus 2025, driven by our focused growth plans; this

includes the expected impact of sales returns and stock shortages of

approximately -20 bps from the infant formula recall; additional impact

is uncertain and could drive OG towards the lower end of the range.

-- UTOP margin expected to improve versus 2025, strengthening in the second

half of the year.

-- Free cash flow expected to be above CHF 9 billion.

Changes to the Executive Board

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2026 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)