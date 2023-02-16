|
16.02.2023 07:14:46
Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports full-year -5-
Full-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare
Sales
FY-2022
(CHF m) 94 424 25 218 3 536 11 289 15 678 12 484 8 118 18 101
Sales
FY-2021
(CHF m) 87 088 23 975 4 040 10 700 13 157 12 146 7 514 15 556
Real
internal
growth
(RIG)** 0.1% 0.2% 2.2% - 4.3% 1.7% - 6.9% 4.8% 4.3%
Pricing** 8.2% 7.8% 8.9% 9.6% 5.7% 10.0% 4.7% 10.2%
Organic
growth** 8.3% 8.0% 11.0% 5.4% 7.4% 3.1% 9.4% 14.5%
FY-2022
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 16 103 5 593 277 2 568 2 990 2 038 1 364 3 706
FY-2021
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 15 119 5 631 364 2 707 2 307 2 040 1 205 3 282
FY-2022
Underlying
TOP
Margin 17.1% 22.2% 7.8% 22.7% 19.1% 16.3% 16.8% 20.5%
FY-2021
Underlying
TOP
Margin 17.4% 23.5% 9.0% 25.3% 17.5% 16.8% 16.0% 21.1%
(**) RIG, pricing and organic growth figures exclude the Russia region, with a corresponding impact on the M&A and foreign exchange lines
Contacts:
Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YmCtB5WDyBCUGYUJpG3EhOBtKEfW-K7XqRwbVmv7b5C4TGZKQ8hvbB4-cN9n3KQ044TJMAVgjwONZDEsYMw2Bm_v3XxDS4TSvhLfbFelX83BGb8yJ9BaG5kdtG8UaeFn
Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=12qAJF9FClu-e5js9clToHqOc6Y27KFzer95cmLiNwVEd-x-hyETQ7zgg10cXvjmtvReq5wL5zCI9s6omtAXsQ==
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 16, 2023 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nestle S.A. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.23
|Nestlé-Aktie sinkt etwas: Nestlé kündigt trotz geringerem Gewinn höhere Dividende an (Dow Jones)
|
06.02.23
|Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Produkte von Nestlé kosten wohl bald mehr (dpa-AFX)
|
23.09.22
|Nestlé-Aktie schwächer: Nestlé ernennt Lisa Gibby zur Stellvertretenden Generaldirektorin und zum CCO (Dow Jones)
|
28.07.22
|Nestlé-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Nestlé verdient weniger (Dow Jones)
|
03.12.20
|Nestlé will mehrere Milliarden Franken in Klima-Initiativen investieren - Aktie dreht ins Minus (Dow Jones)
|
28.08.20
|Nestlé verkauft chinesisches Wassergeschäft an Tsingtao Brewery (Dow Jones)
|
27.07.17
|Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports half-year -3- (Dow Jones)
|
27.07.17
|Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports half-year -2- (Dow Jones)