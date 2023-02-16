16.02.2023 07:14:46

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports full-year -5-

Full-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare

Sales

FY-2022

(CHF m) 94 424 25 218 3 536 11 289 15 678 12 484 8 118 18 101

Sales

FY-2021

(CHF m) 87 088 23 975 4 040 10 700 13 157 12 146 7 514 15 556

Real

internal

growth

(RIG)** 0.1% 0.2% 2.2% - 4.3% 1.7% - 6.9% 4.8% 4.3%

Pricing** 8.2% 7.8% 8.9% 9.6% 5.7% 10.0% 4.7% 10.2%

Organic

growth** 8.3% 8.0% 11.0% 5.4% 7.4% 3.1% 9.4% 14.5%

FY-2022

Underlying

TOP (CHF

m) 16 103 5 593 277 2 568 2 990 2 038 1 364 3 706

FY-2021

Underlying

TOP (CHF

m) 15 119 5 631 364 2 707 2 307 2 040 1 205 3 282

FY-2022

Underlying

TOP

Margin 17.1% 22.2% 7.8% 22.7% 19.1% 16.3% 16.8% 20.5%

FY-2021

Underlying

TOP

Margin 17.4% 23.5% 9.0% 25.3% 17.5% 16.8% 16.0% 21.1%

(**) RIG, pricing and organic growth figures exclude the Russia region, with a corresponding impact on the M&A and foreign exchange lines

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YmCtB5WDyBCUGYUJpG3EhOBtKEfW-K7XqRwbVmv7b5C4TGZKQ8hvbB4-cN9n3KQ044TJMAVgjwONZDEsYMw2Bm_v3XxDS4TSvhLfbFelX83BGb8yJ9BaG5kdtG8UaeFn

Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=12qAJF9FClu-e5js9clToHqOc6Y27KFzer95cmLiNwVEd-x-hyETQ7zgg10cXvjmtvReq5wL5zCI9s6omtAXsQ==

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2023 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

