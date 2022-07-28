Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports half-year -4

|
By geography, sales in North America grew at a high single-digit rate. Europe saw positive growth. Other regions combined posted double-digit growth.
The underlying trading operating profit margin of Nestlé Health Science increased by 20 basis points. Growth leverage and acquisition synergies more than offset cost inflation and growth investments.
Business as a force for good: Improving the lives of lower-income consumers through affordable nutrition
Supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and extreme weather events related to climate change. People's purchasing power has been reduced. In this context, offering affordable, nutritious food to lower-income consumers is more important than ever.
Working to make nutritious food products affordable and accessible is part of Nestlé's mission. The company focuses on four areas:
-- Micronutrient deficiencies are widespread globally. Nestlé helps
tackle the issue through micronutrient fortification based on local
needs. In Pakistan, for example, one out of two children are deficient in
iron. The company recently launched BUNYAD IRON+, an affordable
dairy-based drink fortified with a new source of iron that is more easily
absorbed in the body. In the Central and West Africa Region (CWAR), where
iron deficiency is also widespread, Nestlé fortifies Maggi bouillon
with iron and iodine. These products are used widely and regularly in the
region to add flavor to home-cooked meals. Last year, Nestlé sold 82
billion fortified servings of affordable Maggi bouillon in CWAR alone.
Nestlé also addresses inadequacies in macronutrients, like fiber,
healthy fats and protein, through its products.
-- To increase the availability and accessibility of affordable nutrition
products, Nestlé aims to offer them at a price people can afford on
their daily wages. It's also about making products available wherever
consumers shop. In remote areas around the world, Nestlé leverages
different channels specific to local markets to distribute its affordable
nutrition products. The traditional open markets in CWAR, where Maggi
bouillon is sold, is just one example.
-- Nestlé works on value chain optimization to keep costs low and
secure supply. It sources ingredients from local producers and strives to
minimize food waste. Nestlé Cerevita Instant Sour Porridge, for
instance, is an affordable nutritious solution for consumers in southern
Africa. It uses high-quality ingredients that are locally and sustainably
sourced. Production of the product leverages existing roller drying and
dry-mixing technologies. In this way, Nestlé minimizes production
costs and provides a porridge that is adapted to local consumer taste
preferences and nutritional requirements.
-- Nestlé is expanding its nutrition education programs and
partnerships to help consumers. For example, its 'Live Strong with Iron'
campaign in CWAR promotes the awareness and consumption of iron-rich
foods. In Australia, Nestlé developed and produced the first
custom-made product for Foodbank, a food relief organization. The Maggi
Hearty One Pot Recipe Mix is used in combination with the fresh
ingredients Foodbank provides and has added flavor to one million meals
so far. The product is helping fight food insecurity and minimizing food
waste at the same time.
Outlook
Full-year 2022 outlook updated: we expect organic sales growth between 7% and 8%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is now expected around 17.0%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.
Annex
Half-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by operating segment
Zone Zone Zone Nestlé
Total North Zone Zone Latin Greater Health Other
Group America Europe AOA America China Nespresso Science Businesses
Sales
6M-2022
(CHF m) 45 580 12 138 9 283 9 335 5 659 2 677 3 190 3 167 131
Sales
6M-2021
(CHF m)* 41 755 11 364 9 022 8 878 4 798 2 524 3 158 1 914 97
Real
internal
growth
(RIG)** 1.7% - 0.2% 2.1% 2.1% 4.2% 1.6% - 1.6% 4.4% 31.1%
Pricing** 6.5% 9.8% 4.9% 6.1% 9.4% 0.7% 4.2% 2.2% 2.7%
Organic
growth** 8.1% 9.6% 7.1% 8.2% 13.6% 2.3% 2.6% 6.6% 33.8%
Net M&A** 1.0% - 7.1% 1.6% - 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 57.2% 0.0%
Foreign
exchange 0.1% 4.3% - 5.7% - 3.0% 4.3% 3.8% - 1.7% 1.7% 0.3%
Reported
sales
growth 9.2% 6.8% 2.9% 5.2% 17.9% 6.0% 1.0% 65.5% 34.1%
6M-2022
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 683 2 284 1 606 2 198 1 196 400 777 435 - 5
6M-2021
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m)* 7 251 2 104 1 686 2 162 1 008 352 822 258 7
6M-2022
Underlying
TOP
Margin 16.9% 18.8% 17.3% 23.5% 21.1% 15.0% 24.3% 13.7% - 3.6%
6M-2021
Underlying
TOP
Margin* 17.4% 18.5% 18.7% 24.4% 21.0% 14.0% 26.0% 13.5% 7.6%
(*) 2021 figures restated following the creation of Zone North America (NA) and Zone Greater China (GC) as of January 1, 2022. Zone AOA includes Middle East and North Africa (MENA) previously included in Zone EMENA
(**) RIG, pricing and organic growth figures exclude the Russia region, with a corresponding impact on the M&A and foreign exchange lines
Half-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare
Sales
6M-2022
(CHF m) 45 580 12 335 1 792 5 443 7 689 6 137 3 595 8 589
Sales
6M-2021
(CHF m) 41 755 11 648 2 291 5 205 6 060 5 919 3 229 7 403
Real
internal
growth
(RIG)** 1.7% 1.3% 8.8% - 3.3% 4.2% - 5.0% 6.8% 5.1%
Pricing** 6.5% 6.2% 8.4% 6.8% 3.6% 7.9% 4.0% 8.8%
Organic
growth** 8.1% 7.6% 17.2% 3.5% 7.8% 2.9% 10.8% 13.9%
6M-2022
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 683 2 915 175 1 192 1 502 974 498 1 635
6M-2021
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 251 2 905 204 1 309 1 079 962 372 1 568
6M-2022
Underlying
TOP
Margin 16.9% 23.6% 9.7% 21.9% 19.5% 15.9% 13.8% 19.0%
6M-2021
Underlying
TOP
Margin 17.4% 24.9% 8.9% 25.2% 17.8% 16.3% 11.5% 21.2%
(**) RIG, pricing and organic growth figures exclude the Russia region, with a corresponding impact on the M&A and foreign exchange lines
