Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports half-year -4

Full-year 2023 outlook updated: we are increasing organic sales growth guidance to a range of 7% to 8%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected to be between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is expected to increase between 6% and 10%.

Annex

Half-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by operating segment

Zone Zone Zone Nestlé

Total North Zone Zone Latin Greater Health Other

Group America Europe AOA America China Science Nespresso Businesses

Sales

6M-2023

(CHF m) 46 293 12 553 9 467 9 060 6 082 2 548 3 318 3 128 137

Sales

6M-2022

(CHF m) 45 580 12 138 9 283 9 335 5 659 2 677 3 167 3 190 131

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) - 0.8% - 1.0% - 2.4% 0.1% - 0.9% 1.3% - 1.9% 0.8% 8.3%

Pricing 9.5% 11.0% 11.3% 9.2% 12.5% 3.4% 5.3% 3.7% 1.3%

Organic

growth 8.7% 10.0% 8.9% 9.3% 11.6% 4.7% 3.5% 4.5% 9.6%

Net M&A - 0.4% - 2.1% - 0.9% - 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 6.0% - 0.8% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange - 6.7% - 4.4% - 6.0% - 12.1% - 4.3% - 9.5% - 4.8% - 5.6% - 4.3%

Reported

sales

growth 1.6% 3.4% 2.0% - 2.9% 7.5% - 4.8% 4.7% - 1.9% 5.3%

6M-2023

Underlying

TOP (CHF

m) 7 904 2 713 1 570 2 068 1 202 422 432 678 - 17

6M-2022

Underlying

TOP (CHF

m) 7 683 2 284 1 606 2 198 1 196 400 435 777 - 5

6M-2023

Underlying

TOP

Margin 17.1% 21.6% 16.6% 22.8% 19.8% 16.6% 13.0% 21.7% - 12.5%

6M-2022

Underlying

TOP

Margin 16.9% 18.8% 17.3% 23.5% 21.1% 15.0% 13.7% 24.3% - 3.6%

Half-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare

Sales

6M-2023

(CHF m) 46 293 12 339 1 706 5 418 7 832 5 931 3 694 9 373

Sales

6M-2022

(CHF m) 45 580 12 335 1 792 5 443 7 689 6 137 3 595 8 589

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) - 0.8% - 0.6% - 6.3% - 3.8% - 0.5% - 4.2% 2.6% 2.9%

Pricing 9.5% 7.8% 10.5% 11.3% 7.8% 10.0% 8.2% 12.1%

Organic

growth 8.7% 7.2% 4.2% 7.5% 7.4% 5.8% 10.8% 15.0%

6M-2023

Underlying

TOP (CHF

m) 7 904 2 607 187 1 261 1 529 989 536 1 959

6M-2022

Underlying

TOP (CHF

m) 7 683 2 915 175 1 192 1 502 974 498 1 635

6M-2023

Underlying

TOP

Margin 17.1% 21.1% 11.0% 23.3% 19.5% 16.7% 14.5% 20.9%

6M-2022

Underlying

TOP

Margin 16.9% 23.6% 9.7% 21.9% 19.5% 15.9% 13.8% 19.0%

