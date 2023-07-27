|
27.07.2023 07:14:46
Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports half-year -4-
Full-year 2023 outlook updated: we are increasing organic sales growth guidance to a range of 7% to 8%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected to be between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is expected to increase between 6% and 10%.
Annex
Half-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by operating segment
Zone Zone Zone Nestlé
Total North Zone Zone Latin Greater Health Other
Group America Europe AOA America China Science Nespresso Businesses
Sales
6M-2023
(CHF m) 46 293 12 553 9 467 9 060 6 082 2 548 3 318 3 128 137
Sales
6M-2022
(CHF m) 45 580 12 138 9 283 9 335 5 659 2 677 3 167 3 190 131
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) - 0.8% - 1.0% - 2.4% 0.1% - 0.9% 1.3% - 1.9% 0.8% 8.3%
Pricing 9.5% 11.0% 11.3% 9.2% 12.5% 3.4% 5.3% 3.7% 1.3%
Organic
growth 8.7% 10.0% 8.9% 9.3% 11.6% 4.7% 3.5% 4.5% 9.6%
Net M&A - 0.4% - 2.1% - 0.9% - 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 6.0% - 0.8% 0.0%
Foreign
exchange - 6.7% - 4.4% - 6.0% - 12.1% - 4.3% - 9.5% - 4.8% - 5.6% - 4.3%
Reported
sales
growth 1.6% 3.4% 2.0% - 2.9% 7.5% - 4.8% 4.7% - 1.9% 5.3%
6M-2023
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 904 2 713 1 570 2 068 1 202 422 432 678 - 17
6M-2022
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 683 2 284 1 606 2 198 1 196 400 435 777 - 5
6M-2023
Underlying
TOP
Margin 17.1% 21.6% 16.6% 22.8% 19.8% 16.6% 13.0% 21.7% - 12.5%
6M-2022
Underlying
TOP
Margin 16.9% 18.8% 17.3% 23.5% 21.1% 15.0% 13.7% 24.3% - 3.6%
Half-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare
Sales
6M-2023
(CHF m) 46 293 12 339 1 706 5 418 7 832 5 931 3 694 9 373
Sales
6M-2022
(CHF m) 45 580 12 335 1 792 5 443 7 689 6 137 3 595 8 589
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) - 0.8% - 0.6% - 6.3% - 3.8% - 0.5% - 4.2% 2.6% 2.9%
Pricing 9.5% 7.8% 10.5% 11.3% 7.8% 10.0% 8.2% 12.1%
Organic
growth 8.7% 7.2% 4.2% 7.5% 7.4% 5.8% 10.8% 15.0%
6M-2023
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 904 2 607 187 1 261 1 529 989 536 1 959
6M-2022
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 683 2 915 175 1 192 1 502 974 498 1 635
6M-2023
Underlying
TOP
Margin 17.1% 21.1% 11.0% 23.3% 19.5% 16.7% 14.5% 20.9%
6M-2022
Underlying
TOP
Margin 16.9% 23.6% 9.7% 21.9% 19.5% 15.9% 13.8% 19.0%
Contacts:
Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1CpnMXhmTEDsi2ap_Nup9orIWJmwzN0vpSU-BwwxWlhn309wtTwJIBRKkLqNfoI81uDJZjK4AN3TcJFGCRBxHiVcui1E3Xu54bI5NHmQolgtXebqEmgEjzbFHysJbGSU
Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MyguJwL9144z0Lg0J8p20BbiAhBYu65N6taZMAxgm6pmx4xxCoxr4EZiKbAGkKivU3EIv3f9fljM6B6towXauw==
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 27, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nestle S.A. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.05.23
|Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Anna Manz wird neue Nestlé-CFO (finanzen.at)
|
24.05.23
|Nestlé-Aktie leicht im Minus: US-Behörden prüfen Absprachen bei Säuglingsnahrung (Dow Jones)
|
22.03.23
|Nestlé will Nährwert der Produkte verbessern: Nur rund die Hälfte des Kernportfolios gilt gesund - Aktie gewinnt (Dow Jones)
|
16.02.23
|Nestlé-Aktie sinkt etwas: Nestlé kündigt trotz geringerem Gewinn höhere Dividende an (Dow Jones)
|
06.02.23
|Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Produkte von Nestlé kosten wohl bald mehr (dpa-AFX)
|
23.09.22
|Nestlé-Aktie schwächer: Nestlé ernennt Lisa Gibby zur Stellvertretenden Generaldirektorin und zum CCO (Dow Jones)
|
28.07.22
|Nestlé-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Nestlé verdient weniger (Dow Jones)
|
03.12.20
|Nestlé will mehrere Milliarden Franken in Klima-Initiativen investieren - Aktie dreht ins Minus (Dow Jones)