Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports half-year results for 2022

Vevey, July 28, 2022

Nestlé reports half-year results for 2022

-- Organic growth reached 8.1%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 1.7% and

pricing of 6.5%. Growth was broad-based across most geographies and

categories, with increased pricing and resilient RIG.

-- Total reported sales increased by 9.2% to CHF 45.6 billion (6M-2021: CHF

41.8 billion). Net acquisitions had a positive impact of 1.0%. Foreign

exchange increased sales by 0.1%.

-- The underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin was 16.9%,

decreasing by 50 basis points. The trading operating profit (TOP) margin

decreased by 200 basis points to 14.7%, mainly due to one-off items.

-- Underlying earnings per share increased by 8.1% in constant currency and

increased by 7.3% on a reported basis to CHF 2.33. Earnings per share

decreased by 9.5% to CHF 1.92 on a reported basis.

-- Free cash flow was CHF 1.5 billion, as working capital and capital

expenditure increased temporarily in the context of supply chain

constraints and high volume demand.

-- Continued portfolio management progress. In the second quarter,

Nestlé Health Science agreed to acquire Puravida in Brazil and The

Better Health Company in New Zealand.

-- Full-year 2022 outlook updated: we expect organic sales growth between 7%

and 8%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is now expected

around 17.0%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and

capital efficiency are expected to increase.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, commented:"In the first half of the year, we delivered strong organic growth and a significant increase in underlying earnings per share. Our local teams implemented price increases in a responsible manner. Volume and product mix were resilient, based on our strong brands, differentiated offerings and leading market positions. We limited the impact of unprecedented inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on our margin development through disciplined cost control and operational efficiencies. At the same time, investments behind capital expenditure, digitalization and sustainability increased significantly.

We are focused on creating shared value over both the short and long term. Growing food insecurity around the world and heightened climate concerns, following an increase in unusual weather patterns, underlines the importance of this strategic direction. Good for you and good for the planet are the two key strategic pillars that our company pursues in an unwavering manner, even in the face of significant short-term challenges."

Zone Zone Zone Nestlé

Total North Zone Zone Latin Greater Health Other

Group America Europe AOA America China Nespresso Science Businesses

Sales

6M-2022

(CHF m) 45 580 12 138 9 283 9 335 5 659 2 677 3 190 3 167 131

Sales

6M-2021

(CHF m)* 41 755 11 364 9 022 8 878 4 798 2 524 3 158 1 914 97

Real

internal

growth

(RIG)** 1.7% - 0.2% 2.1% 2.1% 4.2% 1.6% - 1.6% 4.4% 31.1%

Pricing** 6.5% 9.8% 4.9% 6.1% 9.4% 0.7% 4.2% 2.2% 2.7%

Organic

growth** 8.1% 9.6% 7.1% 8.2% 13.6% 2.3% 2.6% 6.6% 33.8%

Net M&A** 1.0% - 7.1% 1.6% - 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 57.2% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange 0.1% 4.3% - 5.7% - 3.0% 4.3% 3.8% - 1.7% 1.7% 0.3%

Reported

sales

growth 9.2% 6.8% 2.9% 5.2% 17.9% 6.0% 1.0% 65.5% 34.1%

6M-2022

Underlying

TOP

Margin 16.9% 18.8% 17.3% 23.5% 21.1% 15.0% 24.3% 13.7% - 3.6%

6M-2021

Underlying

TOP

Margin* 17.4% 18.5% 18.7% 24.4% 21.0% 14.0% 26.0% 13.5% 7.6%

(*) 2021 figures restated following the creation of Zone North America (NA) and Zone Greater China (GC) as of January 1, 2022. Zone AOA includes Middle East and North Africa (MENA) previously included in Zone EMENA

(**) RIG, pricing and organic growth figures exclude the Russia region, with a corresponding impact on the M&A and foreign exchange lines

Group sales

Organic growth was 8.1%. Pricing increased to 6.5% to reflect significant and unprecedented cost inflation. RIG was resilient at 1.7%, given the high base of comparison in 2021 and supply chain constraints.

Organic growth was 6.9% in developed markets, with strong pricing and positive RIG. Organic growth in emerging markets was 10.0%, with increased pricing and solid RIG.

By product category, Purina PetCare was the largest contributor to organic growth, with continued momentum for science-based and premium brands Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Fancy Feast as well as veterinary products. Sales in coffee grew at a high single-digit rate, with broad-based growth across brands and geographies, supported by a strong recovery of out-of-home channels. Confectionery reported double-digit growth, reflecting particular strength for KitKat and seasonal products. Growth in Infant Nutrition reached a high single-digit rate, with a return to positive growth in China and improving market share trends. Water posted double-digit growth, led by premium brands and a further recovery of out-of-home channels. Nestlé Health Science recorded high single-digit growth, driven by Medical Nutrition and healthy-aging products. Dairy reported mid single-digit growth, with strong sales developments for coffee creamers and affordable nutrition offerings. Prepared dishes and cooking aids posted low single-digit growth, following a high base of comparison in 2021, with continued strong demand for Maggi. Sales in vegetarian and plant-based food continued to grow at a double-digit rate, led by Garden Gourmet.

By channel, organic growth in retail sales remained robust at 6.7%. Within retail, e-commerce sales grew by 8.3%, building on growth of 19.2% in the first half of 2021. Organic growth in out-of-home channels reached 29.6%, with sales exceeding 2019 levels.

Net acquisitions increased sales by 1.0%, largely related to the acquisitions of the core brands of The Bountiful Company as well as Orgain. The impact on sales from foreign exchange was positive at 0.1%. Total reported sales increased by 9.2% to CHF 45.6 billion.

Underlying Trading Operating Profit

Underlying trading operating profit increased by 6.0% to CHF 7.7 billion. The underlying trading operating profit margin decreased by 50 basis points to 16.9% in constant currency and on a reported basis, reflecting time delays between cost inflation and pricing actions.

Gross margin decreased by 280 basis points to 46.0%, following significant broad-based inflation for commodity, packaging, freight and energy costs. Pricing, growth leverage and efficiencies helped to significantly offset the impact of cost inflation.

Distribution costs as a percentage of sales decreased by 10 basis points, mainly as a result of the divestment of the Nestlé Waters North America brands.

Marketing and administration expenses as a percentage of sales decreased by 210 basis points, supported by sales growth leverage and disciplined cost control. Marketing spend decreased temporarily, following a lower level of promotion and marketing activities in the context of supply chain constraints.

Restructuring expenses and net other trading items were CHF 1.0 billion, reflecting higher impairments. As a result, trading operating profit decreased by 4.3% to CHF 6.7 billion, and the trading operating profit margin decreased by 200 basis points on a reported basis to 14.7%.

Net Financial Expenses and Income Tax

Net financial expenses increased by 4.5% to CHF 434 million, reflecting higher average net debt.

The Group reported tax rate increased by 680 basis points to 24.2% as a result of one-off items. The underlying tax rate increased by 70 basis points to 20.9%, mainly due to the geographic and business mix.

Net Profit and Earnings Per Share

