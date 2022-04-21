Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -3

|
Since the beginning of the war, Nestlé has focused on supporting its employees, their families and the people of Ukraine. The company has mobilized teams across the region to get food and essential supplies to the local population. Working in partnership with Ukrainian charities, Nestlé has also organized direct humanitarian support in the war zone.
Nestlé is one of the few companies that continues to keep shelves stocked for the population in Ukraine. The company was able to largely maintain operations in the west of the country, whereas operations of its factory in Kharkiv were halted due to heavy shelling. Nestlé employees volunteered to transform the company's Kharkiv Distribution Center into a donation center to provide food to the local community. To date Nestlé has donated more than 40 million servings of food, beverage and nutrition products across the country.
Nestlé has been and continues to be in close contact with its 5 800 employees in Ukraine. Among other measures, the company is providing them with advance salary payments, one-off payments to support relocation, salary continuance for the foreseeable future and job offers in other Nestlé operating companies.
Additionally, Nestlé has set up support hubs in neighboring countries, such as Poland, to welcome employees and their families who have fled Ukraine. For example, part of the company's factory in Rzeszow, Poland has been converted into accommodation for those fleeing, and temporary housing has been arranged in other parts of Central and Eastern Europe.
Nestlé employees all over the world are bringing to life the company's long tradition of humanitarian support. They are supporting humanitarian relief efforts through donations to The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), with the company matching all contributions to double their impact. The company has also supported Global Citizen's #StandUpForUkraine campaign, pledging monetary support to Global Giving that will provide critical relief for refugees who have fled Ukraine. In total, Nestlé has committed more than CHF 15 million in monetary and product contributions to the people of Ukraine this year.
Outlook
Full-year 2022 outlook confirmed: we expect organic sales growth around 5% and underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.
Annex
Three-month sales overview by operating segment
Zone Zone Zone Nestlé
Total North Zone Zone Latin Greater Health Other
Group America Europe AOA America China Nespresso Science Businesses
Sales
3M-2022
(CHF m) 22 238 5 800 4 633 4 633 2 697 1 361 1 602 1 449 63
Sales
3M-2021
(CHF m)* 21 089 5 887 4 535 4 497 2 357 1 265 1 571 930 47
Real
internal
growth
(RIG)** 2.4% 1.4% 2.8% 1.7% 4.7% 3.8% 0.2% 4.3% 30.7%
Pricing** 5.2% 8.5% 4.1% 4.3% 7.7% - 0.5% 3.1% 1.3% 3.6%
Organic
growth** 7.6% 9.9% 6.9% 6.0% 12.5% 3.4% 3.3% 5.6% 34.3%
Net M&A** - 1.3% - 13.6% 0.6% - 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.6% 50.1% 0.0%
Foreign
exchange** - 0.8% 2.2% - 5.4% - 2.8% 1.8% 4.2% - 2.0% 0.2% - 0.6%
Reported
sales
growth 5.4% - 1.5% 2.2% 3.0% 14.4% 7.6% 2.0% 55.8% 33.6%
Three-month sales overview by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare
Sales
3M-2022
(CHF m) 22 238 6 063 790 2 709 3 596 3 098 1 873 4 109
Sales
3M-2021
(CHF m) 21 089 5 771 1 389 2 598 2 995 3 016 1 700 3 620
Real
internal
growth
(RIG)** 2.4% 2.4% 14.1% - 1.4% 2.5% - 3.5% 7.5% 5.8%
Pricing** 5.2% 4.9% 7.2% 5.6% 2.0% 6.4% 3.0% 7.7%
Organic
growth** 7.6% 7.3% 21.3% 4.2% 4.5% 2.9% 10.5% 13.6%
* 2021 figures restated following the creation of Zone North America (NA) and Zone Greater China (GC) as of January 1, 2022. Zone AOA includes Middle East and North Africa (MENA) previously included in Zone EMENA.
** RIG, pricing and organic growth figures exclude the Russia region, with a corresponding impact on the M&A and foreign exchange lines. Organic growth would have been higher including the Russia region.
