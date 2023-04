Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -3

At year-end 2022, 81.9% of the company's plastic packaging was designed for recycling. By 2025, Nestlé aims to reach over 95%. Ultimately, it aims for 100% reusable or recyclable packaging and a waste-free future.

The company takes its responsibility to advance the circular economy seriously and is determined to keep effecting change through a collaborative approach. Nestlé is collaborating with supply chain partners, civil society and government stakeholders to act on infrastructure as well as the UN Treaty on Plastics Pollution.

* Source: OECD Global Plastics Outlook 2022

Outlook

Full-year 2023 outlook confirmed: we expect organic sales growth between 6% and 8% and underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is expected to increase between 6% and 10%.

Annex

Three-month sales overview by operating segment

Zone Zone Zone Nestlé

Total North Zone Zone Latin Greater Health Other

Group America Europe AOA America China Science Nespresso Businesses

Sales

3M-2023

(CHF m) 23 470 6 312 4 881 4 681 3 032 1 311 1 617 1 567 69

Sales

3M-2022

(CHF m) 22 238 5 800 4 633 4 633 2 697 1 361 1 449 1 602 63

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) - 0.5% - 0.8% - 1.0% 1.3% - 0.6% - 0.8% - 2.2% - 1.1% 12.7%

Pricing 9.8% 12.4% 10.7% 9.1% 13.4% 3.9% 5.0% 4.0% 0.1%

Organic

growth 9.3% 11.6% 9.7% 10.4% 12.8% 3.1% 2.8% 2.9% 12.8%

Net M&A 0.3% - 2.3% 1.1% - 0.1% 0.2% 0.0% 10.3% - 1.3% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange - 4.0% - 0.4% - 5.4% - 9.2% - 0.6% - 6.8% - 1.7% - 3.8% - 2.3%

Reported

sales

growth 5.6% 8.9% 5.4% 1.1% 12.5% - 3.7% 11.3% - 2.2% 10.5%

Three-month sales overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare

Sales

3M-2023

(CHF m) 23 470 6 223 761 2 800 3 880 3 107 2 030 4 669

Sales

3M-2022

(CHF m) 22 238 6 063 790 2 709 3 596 3 098 1 873 4 109

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) - 0.5% - 1.1% - 7.3% - 3.7% 0.3% - 4.3% 5.9% 3.5%

Pricing 9.8% 8.3% 10.5% 11.8% 7.9% 11.1% 7.6% 12.2%

Organic

growth 9.3% 7.2% 3.1% 8.1% 8.2% 6.8% 13.5% 15.7%

