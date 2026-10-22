Press Release: Nestle: Third-quarter and nine-month 2026 sales

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=bGG-_Hza702p2oR6hQwMXQFZv_9dSua6YlAzbNWkfYLlnaXXFaqtE45cE5YRX0FNI3gZzTMso5aeSqtumslPC9fL1grPv2x0pbq7fRy9q3Oi6k6doe9YHrAmmB2rffWcCi0cSABvUDm6X2HU_TBDw5l9gZ8kOJQVyV8VQy0HMlbhBpasGNoJQGHHaogw5Lx9 and Deutsch (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8Mq9q7l46HiC4vO8-CJu1NUSlBFcLhpegT5je66hvR95ZjLB-xjJrG4DSV7lXElhsguQVqfnV6CgzNlYry0IU-TjMEEIk4vdNAPPon-aq0CirmI9pvUyN8ogeihBfuSmOssAko7PepBvNL1J_NcRQcSDN7qtf6BN_5YIJJPBZYLkujomdqcyjzRnbE5MyZxR

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Third-quarter and nine-month 2026 sales

Sustained RIG improvement

Philipp Navratil, Nestlé CEO commented: "Our execution is driving stronger growth. RIG was positive across all zones and globally managed businesses and reached 2.8% in the third quarter, continuing the performance improvement of recent quarters. The agreement to divest our mainstream vitamins, minerals and supplements business marks another important step in focusing our portfolio where we have the strongest competitive advantage. Against a challenging external backdrop, our focus remains on delivering value, consistently executing with discipline and driving sustainable RIG-led growth across the business".

Sales performance summary

Zone

Asia, Nestlé

Oceania Waters &

Total Zone and Zone Premium Other

Group Americas Africa Europe Nespresso Beverages businesses

Sales

Q3-2026

(CHF m) 22 756 10 088 5 340 4 680 1 593 1 033 22

Sales

Q3-2025

(CHF m) 21 641 9 473 5 008 4 622 1 534 932 72

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 2.8% 2.4% 5.0% 1.0% 1.1% 7.3% - 18.7%

Pricing 1.1% 1.0% 1.3% 0.2% 1.4% 5.0% 0.9%

Organic

growth 4.0% 3.3% 6.4% 1.2% 2.5% 12.3% - 17.8%

Financial highlights

-- Focus on execution driving strong RIG; on track for mid-term target of

sustainable 2%+ RIG

-- 9M-26 organic growth (OG) of 3.7%, with real internal growth (RIG) of

1.9% and pricing of 1.8%.

-- Q3-26 OG of 4.0%, with RIG improving to 2.8% and pricing of 1.1%,

moderating as expected.

-- Q3-26 RIG positive across all zones and globally managed businesses.

-- Strong emerging markets growth; improving momentum in developed markets

-- Emerging markets continued to deliver strong growth, with OG of 6.8% and

RIG of 4.3% in Q3, while developed markets remained solid with OG of

2.2%.

-- OG rebounded in North America, as Petcare sell-in matched strong sell-out

and Coffee RIG improved following the price increases earlier in the

year.

-- In Europe, RIG recovered after the impact of Q2-26 de-listings, while

pricing moderated further in a competitive environment.

Operational and strategic updates

-- Good progress in executing our strategy

-- Investment prioritization behind high growth platforms and execution

focus in the core is driving results -- growth platforms maintained high

single-digit OG and core improved further in Q3.

-- Further portfolio sharpening with agreement to divest the mainstream

Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) business for USD 1.0 billion

announced in September.

-- Ongoing steps to strengthen supply chain resilience and support long-term

business performance, reflected in updated strategy on Climate & Nature

and Packaging Sustainability.

-- Update on Nestlé's business in Russia

-- Nestlé's business in the Russian Federation no longer consolidated,

effective end of September 2026, following placement under temporary

external administration.

-- No impact on Q3 or 9M sales, limited financial impact on 2026 underlying

results.

2026 guidance maintained

-- OG expected to be in the range of 3% to 4%, with RIG accelerating versus

2025, driven by our focused growth plans.

-- Underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin expected to improve

versus 2025; second half margin expected to be broadly similar to the

first half, excluding any tariff refunds.

-- Free cash flow expected to be above CHF 9 billion.

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PDF press releases:

-- English (pdf, 327Kb):

https://www.nestle.com/sites/default/files/2026-10/nine-month-sales-press-release-2026-en.pdf

-- Français (pdf, 361Kb):

https://www.nestle.com/sites/default/files/2026-10/nine-month-sales-press-release-2026-fr.pdf

-- Deutsch (pdf, 332Kb):

https://www.nestle.com/sites/default/files/2026-10/nine-month-sales-press-release-2026-de.pdf

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wjTJaXZ_HeCUphbvP0TB6QiyivxlMdVjlL_MRfqZO9jTnzI_bglIWFR55naDutU87SNOdlTtMQOL1QIyf8PD9ylUKiNpiStee4dbdwdTa4_eB-MIDUrHq0ifFFHMF3O_

Investors:

David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fcXaUUxIt1c_m8npyL7oKmgtcVIvEZBbC8zP89BIzMqzn1XW204tXjxz4n1M3Xh9_sSUQFf8tD8mz2oT2TWt7w==

Financial review Q3 2026

Group

Total reported sales in Q3-26 were CHF 22.8 billion. Organic growth was 4.0%, comprising 2.8% RIG and 1.1% pricing. RIG was positive across all zones and globally managed businesses, with particularly strong performance in emerging markets. Pricing reflected the carryover of pricing actions in 2025, supported by incremental pricing in 2026. Foreign exchange movements had a positive impact of 1.5%.

By product category, Q3-26 growth was led by Petcare and Food & Snacks. Coffee OG was 3.4% as we lapped the strongest quarterly growth rate of 2025; on a two-year cumulative basis, OG in Q3 was similar to Q1 and Q2. In the US, Coffee RIG recovered progressively from the initial impact of price increases taken earlier in the year. Petcare OG was 5.3%, with strong RIG of 4.3%, driven by continued momentum in cat and with sell-in matching strong sell-out. Nutrition OG was 0.3%, as strength in medical nutrition was offset by softer performance in adult and kids & all family nutrition. The impact of the infant formula recall on group OG was 20 bps in the quarter. Food & Snacks OG was 5.0%, supported by strong performance in Americas confectionery and improving trends in US frozen foods, further helped by seasonal order phasing.

By geography, Q3-26 OG in developed markets was 2.2%, with RIG of 1.9% and pricing of 0.3%. In emerging markets, OG was 6.8%, with RIG of 4.3% and pricing of 2.5%.

By channel, Q3-26 OG in retail sales was 3.9% and in out-of-home (OOH) channels was 4.8%. Within retail, e-commerce had OG of 15.3% in Q3 and reached 21.6% of year-to-date Group sales.

Acquisitions and divestures

On 1 September 2026, Nestlé reached an agreement to divest its mainstream vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) business to Yellow Wood Partners for USD 1.0 billion (CHF 0.8 billion). The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the first half of 2027. The scope of the transaction comprises seven established brands (Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan's Pride and Sisu), together with the associated US private-label supplements business, dedicated manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and distribution operations. In 2025, the business generated sales of USD 1.2 billion (CHF 1.0 billion). It predominantly operates in the US, with a presence in numerous other countries including Canada and China.

Nestlé's operations in Russia

Following a Russian presidential decree published in September 2026, Nestlé's operations in the Russian Federation ("Russia") have been placed under temporary external administration. The Group remains the legal owner of the assets. As we currently do not have control of the management of the operations in Russia, from the end of September 2026, the business is no longer being consolidated by Nestlé S.A.

On an annualized basis, Nestlé's operations in Russia contributed approximately 2% of Group sales and 3-4% of Group UTOP and free cash flow. On deconsolidation, net assets of approximately CHF 1.6 billion have been derecognized. In addition, the Group has recognized a charge of approximately CHF 1.4 billion in respect of cumulative currency translation adjustments, which is non-cash and will have no impact on the Group's total equity. In total, the deconsolidation adversely impacts Group net debt by approximately CHF 0.9 billion for year-end 2026.

Operating segments

In this section, "growth" refers to organic sales growth, unless otherwise specified.

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