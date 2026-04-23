Press Release: Nestle: Three-month sales 2026: continued growth momentum

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rCEcktplnLNk6Mf96KVCTxsdxtoR5CcZjKYOGk_oVoUAK8g3m7Ahj-hfPf7Aby4vgJgvBBswhELkqVpWG_4Gf7s7YObC96l5QME4QH32qNO2DDidlkI96Ize5yGhEekRVuCyyV1ycwKE_-zW3oceX3g8v7WofLcbRPvHXsrtEzwwDFLeY3Y34-etxSm4J78N and Deutsch (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Zeyz66OrSHJNqy1x2Fqwx0if-FC9gh2VhzUxYRxn1piz4dlDE23mzUYvQ_l26uEcM97AGUOcrKg50bVeAmBvRPfnO-eqRLhAF3F2p51yOvkfiTqNCJzXvnSCFAjKXU0rJjyBbwJYU7kf7gkcoaxGSjvge5R_cmPKDCsoO4xmmYboTHEwQ-IuRuujFOoZuSzh

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Three-month sales 2026: continued growth momentum

Philipp Navratil, Nestlé CEO, commented: "Our first-quarter performance demonstrates that our RIG-led growth strategy is delivering. Results were strong across most Zones and categories, particularly in Coffee and Food & Snacks. Growth in emerging markets stood out. In Europe and the US our performance was robust as our teams successfully navigated the customer and consumer environments. Building on the momentum in the first quarter, we continue to execute our strategy to deliver a stronger Nestlé. In an uncertain and complex environment, I would like to thank all our people for their dedication and our customers and consumers for their trust."

Sales performance summary

Zone

Asia, Nestlé

Oceania Waters &

Total Zone and Zone Premium Other

Group Americas Africa Europe Nespresso Beverages businesses

Sales

3M-2026

(CHF m) 21 317 9 106 5 216 4 615 1 555 758 67

Sales

3M-2025

(CHF m) 22 601 9 759 5 703 4 662 1 595 809 73

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% 1.1% 2.0% 0.9% 2.6%

Pricing 2.3% 2.6% 1.3% 2.8% 3.1% 2.4% - 0.7%

Organic

growth 3.5% 3.8% 2.4% 3.9% 5.1% 3.3% 1.8%

Net M&A 0.1% 0.0% - 0.4% 0.5% 0.1% - 0.5% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange - 9.3% - 10.5% - 10.7% - 5.3% - 7.6% - 9.1% - 10.0%

Reported

sales

growth - 5.7% - 6.7% - 8.7% - 0.8% - 2.5% - 6.3% - 8.1%

Financial highlights

-- Growth momentum in Q1

-- Organic growth (OG) of 3.5%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 1.2% and

pricing of 2.3%.

-- RIG was positive in all Zones and all categories except for infant

formula within Nutrition.

-- By category, growth was led by a broad-based acceleration in Coffee. RIG

also strengthened in Food & Snacks, led by confectionery.

-- By geography, performance in emerging markets continued to stand out,

with OG of 6.8% and RIG of 2.9% in emerging markets excluding China. In

Europe trends were solid, and the US remains resilient.

-- Overall impact of infant formula recall was approximately -90 bps on

Q1-26 OG and RIG. Product availability is now back to normal.

Operational and strategic updates

-- Focus on executing on our strategic priorities

-- RIG-led growth is our highest priority, driven by accelerated investments

in our growth platforms.

-- Marketing initiatives to drive best-in-class brand-building include an

upskilling plan for all employees, reaching over 50,000 to date.

Nespresso partnering with Dua Lipa as new global brand ambassador.

-- Portfolio actions progressing: commenced engagement process with

potential partners for Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages as well as

with buyers for mainstream vitamins, minerals and supplements; agreement

reached to sell Blue Bottle Coffee.

2026 guidance

-- After a good Q1, but reflecting increased geopolitical uncertainty and

macroeconomic risks, we are maintaining our 2026 guidance.

-- OG expected to be in the range of around 3% up to 4%, with RIG

accelerating versus 2025, driven by our focused growth plans.

-- UTOP margin expected to improve versus 2025, strengthening in the second

half of the year.

-- Free cash flow expected to be above CHF 9 billion.

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PDF press releases:

-- English (pdf, 344 Kb):

https://www.nestle.com/sites/default/files/2026-04/three-month-sales-press-release-2026-en.pdf

-- Français (pdf, 319 Kb):

https://www.nestle.com/sites/default/files/2026-04/three-month-sales-press-release-2026-fr.pdf

-- Deutsch (pdf, 343 Kb):

https://www.nestle.com/sites/default/files/2026-04/three-month-sales-press-release-2026-de.pdf

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZrbClewRzxO4aFADeOff_rzY4oFsMOKZqUxQ52WftpseSWi_nOQ0RdPF9bm92eYYXzlO1hKUmlSK8Co1o_yuALXVqlIF_YZL7qWnIcBFw3S6UMokURFmrMSGLDgTDfGd

Investors:

David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QrvH5VLcNYBFCECji3oS0BIPJy1Pkv8cTnEh4dWgd3LI52scaHRa7zDqcb4XD2fW3hDhNfssn1uB9-Ql2QwLVg==

Sales review

1. Group

In the first quarter, total reported sales were CHF 21.3 billion, a decrease of 5.7% year on year. OG was 3.5%, which included an impact of approximately -90 bps from the infant formula recall. This compares with 4.0% in Q4. RIG was 1.2%. Pricing was 2.3%, moderating versus 2025, as we begin to annualize last year's targeted pricing actions. Foreign exchange movements had a negative impact of 9.3%.

All Zones and Globally Managed Businesses reported positive OG and RIG, with broad-based contributions. By product category, Coffee was the primary growth driver. OG was 9.3%, with RIG of 3.5% and pricing of 5.7%. This reflected a broad-based acceleration across markets and brands, with Nescafé particularly strong. In Petcare, OG was 2.7%, even with the reversal of customer order phasing that benefited Q4-25. In Nutrition, OG was -3.9%, with negative RIG, driven by infant nutrition. Food & Snacks OG was 4.2%, with RIG of 2.1%, supported by improving performance in confectionery.

By geography, growth was broad based. In developed markets, OG was 2.8%, with RIG of 1.2% and pricing of 1.6%. In emerging markets, OG was 4.6%, with RIG of 1.2% and pricing of 3.4%; for emerging markets excluding China, OG was 6.8%, split between RIG of 2.9% and pricing of 3.9%.

By channel, OG in retail sales was 3.5% and in out-of-home channels was 3.9%. Within retail, e-commerce sales grew organically by 15.4% and reached 21.5% of total Group sales.

Infant formula recall

In January 2026, Nestlé launched a global precautionary recall of batches of infant formula after detecting the presence of cereulide, caused by an ingredient sourced from a global industry supplier. Full details of the recall and timeline are available at www.nestle.com/ask-nestle.

The recall was executed during Q1, and our focus has been on replenishing shelves to ensure parents can access the products they need. Product availability is now back to normal.

In Q1-26, the overall impact on OG was approximately -90 bps. Of this, approximately half was due to the direct effect of sales returns, temporary stock shortages and subsequent replenishment. The remainder was driven by the impact on consumer demand. We are already seeing early signs of improvement and expect to fully recover by the end of the year.

Middle East

Nestlé operates across the Middle East, and the region accounts for approximately 3% of Group sales. Our priority at this time is to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. Our factories in the region are continuing to operate, and our teams are focused on ensuring supply of essential products to consumers. The broader effects on the Group, including from impacts on commodity prices, distribution costs and consumer confidence, remain uncertain.

2. Operating segments

In this section, "growth" refers to organic sales growth, unless otherwise specified.

Zone Americas

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