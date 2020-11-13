Press Release: New Novartis analyses for -2

use the small interfering RNA (siRNA mechanism) of action to lower

low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), which could help improve

outcomes for patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

(ASCVD), a deadly form of cardiovascular disease(5,6,) (14). With two

doses a year and effective and sustained LDL-C reduction, inclisiran

works as a complement to statins. Inclisiran works differently from

other therapies by preventing the production of the target protein in

the liver, increasing hepatic uptake of LDL-C and clearing it from the

bloodstream(14). Inclisiran is dosed initially, again at 3 months, and

then once every 6 months. In three clinical trials, patients taking

inclisiran maintained LDL-C reduction throughout each 6-month dosing

interval(5,6). Administered in-office as a subcutaneous injection,

inclisiran integrates seamlessly into a patient's healthcare

routine(5,6).

No significant safety or tolerability concerns have been identified with

the long-term administration of inclisiran. In the Phase III trials,

inclisiran was well-tolerated with a safety profile shown to be

comparable to placebo(5,6). The most common adverse reactions reported

(>=3% of patients treated with inclisiran and occurring more frequently

than placebo) were injection site reaction, arthralgia, urinary tract

infection, diarrhea, bronchitis, pain in extremity and dyspnea. Adverse

events at the injection site were generally mild and none were severe or

persistent(5,6).

Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and

commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement

with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a leader in RNAi therapeutics.

About Novartis in Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolism

Bending the curve of life requires addressing some of society's biggest

public health concerns. Novartis has an established and expanding

presence in diseases covering the heart, kidney and metabolic system. In

addition to essential treatment Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan),

Novartis has a growing pipeline of potentially first-in-class molecules

addressing cardiovascular, metabolic and renal diseases.

# # #

