Press Release: New Novartis analyses for investigational inclisiran demonstrate consistently effective and sustained LDL-C reduction at month 17 regardless o...
-- Pooled data analyses from Phase III ORION-9, -10 and -11 showed that
inclisiran consistently reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol
(LDL-C) by approximately 51% in both male and female adult patients and
in three age categories1,2
-- Sustained LDL-C reduction with inclisiran was observed regardless of age
or gender differences1,2 with two doses a year, after an initial dose and
then again at three months; the overall trial dosing schedule was at
months 1, 3 and then every 6 months up to month 17
-- LDL-C is the most readily modifiable risk factor for atherosclerotic
cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), yet despite widespread statin use 80% of
high-risk patients do not reach guideline-recommended LDL-C targets3,4
-- Inclisiran recently received a positive CHMP opinion and recommendation
for marketing authorization in Europe and is under review by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/New-Novartis-analyses-for-investigational-inclisiran-demonstrate-consistently-effective-and-sustained-LDL-C-reduction-at-month-17-regardless-of-age-and-gender
Basel, November 13, 2020 -- Novartis today announced results from two
pooled post-hoc analyses of Phase III ORION-9, -10 and -11 trials,
evaluating the impact of age and gender on the efficacy and safety of
inclisiran, an investigational and potential first-in-class small
interfering RNA (siRNA) for hyperlipidemia in adults with
atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or heterozygous familial
hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). The data showed that at month 17,
inclisiran was well-tolerated and provided effective and sustained
reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) when used in
addition to other lipid lowering therapies regardless of patients' age
and gender(1,2). During the trials, inclisiran was administered at
months 1, 3 and then every 6 months up to month 17. Results were
presented at the virtual American Heart Association Scientific Sessions
2020.
"High LDL-C and other risk factors for ASCVD, as well as the potential
for treatment side effects, may increase with age and differ by gender,"
said Kausik Ray, MD, ORION-11 trial principal investigator, Professor of
Public Health at Imperial College London and Honorary Consultant
Cardiologist at the Imperial College NHS Trust. "These data are
important as they show that inclisiran, as a siRNA, has the potential to
provide consistent efficacy and tolerability despite the
cholesterol-lowering treatment challenges posed by age and gender with
two doses a year after the initial dosing regimen on day 1 and month 3."
In post-hoc analyses of the pooled results from the ORION Phase III
trials in more than 3,600 patients, treatment with inclisiran delivered
similar LDL-C reductions of approximately 51% from baseline for both
women and men (50.6% vs 50.6% respectively) compared to placebo(1).
Results from a second pooled analysis showed that inclisiran-treated
patients in three age categories all achieved similar LDL-C reductions
of approximately 51% (-51.3% <65 years; -49.9% >=65 years to <75 years;
-51.0% >=75 years)(2). In both analyses, inclisiran was
well-tolerated(1,2).
"Whether you look at it from an age or a gender perspective, inclisiran
analyses continue to show consistency with effective and sustained LDL-C
reduction lasting over the dosing interval," said David Soergel, MD,
Global Head of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Drug Development,
Novartis. "As we move forward in our journey to reimagine treatment for
ASCVD, these data analyses reinforce the potential of inclisiran as a
first-in-class siRNA treatment to transform LDL-C management with two
doses a year, following the initial dose and another dose at three
months, and a positive tolerability profile."
On Friday, October 16, 2020, the Committee for Medicinal Products for
Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion
and recommended granting marketing authorization for inclisiran.
Novartis is anticipating a final regulatory decision in Europe in
December 2020 and is under review by the US Food and Drug
Administration.
About the Pooled Post-Hoc Analyses from Phase III ORION-9, -10 and -11
trials: Age and Gender
The pooled analyses include data from inclisiran's ORION-9, -10 and -11
trials, which were multicenter, double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled,18-month studies evaluating inclisiran in patients
with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (ORION-9), ASCVD
(ORION-10) and ASCVD or ASCVD risk equivalents (ORION-11) on statin
therapy who required additional LDL-C lowering. The primary endpoints
for these studies were percentage change in LDL-C from baseline to 17
months and time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C from baseline
between 3 months and up to 18 months. The primary endpoints were
achieved in all three studies(5-7).
The pooled analyses assessed inclisiran's efficacy for lowering LDL-C,
as well as safety and tolerability, across age ranges and by gender(1,2)
.
Impact of age on the efficacy of inclisiran versus placebo (<65 years;
>=65 years to <75 years; >=75 years)(2) :
-- Percentage change between inclisiran and placebo in LDL-C at month 17 was
similar across all ages: -51.3% (<65 years), -49.9% (>=65 years to <75
years), -51.0% (>=75 years)
-- Time-adjusted percentage LDL-C change between inclisiran and placebo at
month 18 was similar across all ages: -49.6% (<65 years), -51.5% (>=65
years to <75 years), -50.8% (>=75 years)
Impact of gender on the efficacy of inclisiran versus placebo(1) :
-- Percentage change between inclisiran and placebo in LDL-C at month 17 was
consistent across women and men at -50.6% and -50.6% respectively
-- Time-adjusted LDL-C change between inclisiran and placebo at month 18 was
consistent across women and men at -50.5% and -50.6%
Across both analyses, inclisiran was reported to be well-tolerated
irrespective of age or gender. Injection site reactions (ISR) were more
frequent in female versus male patients and in the <65 population versus
elder patients, all ISRs were transient and mild or moderate in terms of
severity.
About the ORION Phase III Low-density Lipoprotein Cholesterol
(LDL-C)-lowering Studies
ORION-9 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,
randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
inclisiran sodium salt 300 mg, equivalent to 284 mg of inclisiran,
administered subcutaneously by a healthcare professional starting it at
an initial dose(5). Inclisiran was then administered again at 3 months
and then every 6 months thereafter in 482 participants with clinical or
genetic evidence of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and
elevated LDL-C, despite a maximally tolerated dose of LDL-C-lowering
therapies (e.g. a statin or ezetimibe). For the primary endpoints of
ORION-9, inclisiran delivered mean placebo-adjusted percentage change in
LDL-C reductions of 48% (P<.0001) at 17 months and demonstrated
time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 44% (P<.0001)
from 3 through 18 months. The international study was conducted at 46
sites in eight countries(5).
ORION-10 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,
randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
inclisiran sodium salt 300 mg, equivalent to 284 mg of inclisiran,
administered subcutaneously by a healthcare professional starting it at
an initial dose(6). Inclisiran was then administered again at 3 months
and then every 6 months thereafter in 1,561 participants with
atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and elevated LDL-C,
despite a maximally tolerated dose of LDL-C-lowering therapies (e.g. a
statin and/or ezetimibe). For the primary endpoints of ORION-10,
inclisiran delivered mean placebo-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C
reductions of 52% (P<.0001) at 17 months and demonstrated time-adjusted
percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 54% (P<.0001) from 3 through 18
months. The study was conducted at 145 sites in the United States(6,7).
ORION-11 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,
randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
inclisiran sodium salt 300 mg, equivalent to 284 mg of inclisiran,
administered subcutaneously by a healthcare professional starting it at
an initial dose(6). Inclisiran was then administered again at 3 months
and then every 6 months thereafter in 1,617 patients with ASCVD or
ASCVD-risk equivalents and elevated LDL-C despite a maximally tolerated
dose of statin therapy (with or without ezetimibe). For the primary
endpoints of ORION-11, inclisiran delivered placebo-adjusted change in
LDL-C reductions of 50% (P<.0001) at 17 months and demonstrated
time-adjusted LDL-C reductions of 49% (P<.0001) from 3 through 18
months. The international study was conducted at 70 sites in seven
countries(6,7).
About Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD)
Atherosclerosis corresponds to the accumulation of lipids over time
mainly low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in the inner lining
of the arteries. Unexpected rupture of the atherosclerotic plaque can
cause an atherosclerotic cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or
stroke(8,9). ASCVD accounts for over 85% of all cardiovascular disease
deaths(10). ASCVD is the primary cause of death in the European Union
and its burden in the United States is greater than that from any other
chronic diseases(11,12). ASCVD risk equivalent corresponds to
conditions that confer a similar risk for a ASCVD event (e.g. diabetes,
heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia)(6,13).
About Inclisiran
If approved, inclisiran (KJX839) would be the first and only therapy to
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
